Predictive maintenance is one of the most funded uses of AI across all heavy industry sectors, from transportation to manufacturing and beyond. This is due to both its potential to improve budgeting and strategizing and reduce costs by providing an overview of the machinery that needs to be replaced. Using a technique such as “random forests”, for example, which is a predictive model that consists of a large number of individual decision trees operating at once, factories can plan maintenance strategically instead of arbitrarily setting a schedule.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO