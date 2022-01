Rebranding is a strategy involved in refreshing the image of a particular product or service of a well-known or lesser known brand, using a new identity. Rebranding can create a new impact on the product or the service among the consumers, investors, and overall market. Usually, rebranding will involve processes like changing or altering the logo, giving a new brand name, creating a new visual identity, and a lot more.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO