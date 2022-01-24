Feeling better during Dry January? Here’s how to keep healthy habits going all year

Recently, I’ve had one friend gush about his low-carb diet, another about his calorie-counting app, and another about the new weight loss program she’s following. There have also been several instances of people discussing others’ bodies and eating habits as if they were any of their business. I don’t know if it’s the pandemic, some sort of post-summer weight gain panic, or just that my resurgent social life (thanks to looser restrictions in England) has reminded me of how pervasive diet talk really is, but boy did I not miss this. When these topics come up, I enter into a white-hot rage...

