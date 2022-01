Spotify says it will remove Neil Youngโ€™s music from its streaming platform, after the rockstar said he did not want to share the space with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. The streaming service said it regrets Youngโ€™s decision but hopes โ€œto welcome him back soon.โ€Jan. 27, 2022.

