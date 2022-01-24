ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Göteborg’s Nordic Film Market goes hybrid and unveils its selection

By Vassilis Economou
cineuropa.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming 23rd edition of the Nordic Film Market is inviting along a total of 30 new feature-film projects – 18 in post-production, eight in Discovery and four in Nordic Talents – and will present them to market delegates in a hybrid format. The leading business and meeting place for the...

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Hot Nordic Shows and Sustainability to be Flagged at Göteborg TV Confab

The Göteborg Film Festival’s annual TV industry event, TV Drama Vision, has unveiled its program, which focuses on sustainability and healthy working conditions at a time of hyper-competition in the drama space. TV Drama Vision is set to unspool both in-person and online over Feb. 2-3. More from...
TV & VIDEOS
cineuropa.org

Medusa wins the Aurora Prize at the Tromsø International Film Festival

Seven prizes were handed out during the official closing ceremony for the Tromsø International Film Festival on Saturday night, after the organisers of the gathering, perched right at the top of Norway, managed to host an in-person event (with a maximum of 200 attendees in cinemas), despite the Omicron restrictions.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Göteborg’s TV Drama Vision aims to provide answers to key questions

Taking place in a hybrid format and returning to the Stora Teatern from 2-3 February, the Göteborg Film Festival’s TV Drama Vision aims to provide answers to key questions, such as how to respond to the need for more high-end drama series while securing a sustainable industry, how to nourish creative talent and bring new capacity into production at the current rate of growth without compromising healthy working conditions, and addressing what the future holds for independent drama producers and co-productions, among other topics.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordisk Film#Feature Film#Documentary Film#Scandinavian#The Nordic Film Market#Lebanese#The Andersson Brothers#Bille August#The Quiet Migration
cineuropa.org

The Trieste Film Festival returns in hybrid form

The 33rd instalment of the Trieste Film Festival will unspool from 21 to 30 January in “hybrid” form, following on from last year’s unavoidably digital edition. Evolution. [. +. ]. , the new feature film directed by Kornél Mundruczó, is due to open the event, following the...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Hallvar Witzø’s feature debut, Everybody Hates Johan, ready for release

Norwegian Film School alumnus Hallvar Witzø’s debut feature, Everybody Hates Johan, is now ready for release, Cineuropa has learnt. The winner of the Student Academy Award for Best Short in 2011 with Tuba Atlantic and the recipient of an Honourable Mention at Cannes with Yes We Love (2014), over the last few years Witzø has directed a slew of Norwegian adverts and TV dramas, such as Helt Perfekt and Neste Sommer for TVNorge, and Kjære Landsmenn for TV2.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Movies
cineuropa.org

The Writers Lab for women screenwriters over 40 launches in Europe

The Writers Lab Europe (TWL Europe), with support from Fremantle and HBO Max Nordic, has announced the first virtual script development programme of its kind for women over 40. The Writers Lab is the only programme devoted exclusively to script development for women and non-binary writers over 40. Originally founded...
MOVIES
pymnts

Nordic FinTech Lunar to Update Its Core Banking System With Cloud Tech

Nordic FinTech Lunar has selected cloud-native core banking tech Thought Machine to modernize its system and develop new services, the companies announced Tuesday (Jan. 18). Per the announcement, Lunar’s goal is to “challenge” banks and payments standards in Scandinavia, and Thought Machine offers the flexibility and product configurables that Lunar was seeking.
BUSINESS
loudersound.com

Nordic Giants release striking short film for Faceless

Mysterious post-rock duo Nordic Giants have released a striking new short film for their song Faceless, which you can watch in full below. It's the first new music to be released from the band's upcoming album Symbioisis which will be released through Kscope on February 4. "This film touches upon...
MUSIC
cineuropa.org

Morgane Dziurla-Petit • Director of Excess Will Save Us

Morgane Dziurla-Petit is a French director based in Sweden. She developed her feature Excess Will Save Us. from her short of the same name. The film is now competing at IFFR, in the Tiger Competition. We talked to her about the fascinating mixture of documentary and fiction that she has created, as well as using her family as a source of inspiration for exceptional stories.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

CEE Animation Workshop picks 12 projects

The CEE Animation Workshop has announced its 2022 selection, and organisers say that they had a record number of applications from 19 countries, as the call was open to all EU territories for the first time. 32 participants from 12 countries will attend the 2022 edition, split between 12 teams with animated projects and four career-oriented participants.
COMICS
cineuropa.org

Could Hive make history again?

Blerta Basholli's Hive [ + ] first made history when it world-premiered at Sundance in 2021 and became the first film ever to win the top three awards in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition: the Grand Jury Prize, Directing Award and Audience Award. Fast-forward a year, and the Kosovar filmmaker's...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

A new media chronology in France

The delivery was not easy, as the interests of some were not necessarily those of others, but the destiny of all was inextricably linked (see article) through a sophisticated model of cinema (pre-)financing. But after long negotiations, the pressure of the deadline allowed the signing of a new media chronology (the regulatory organisation of the availability of films on the various distribution media) in France for the next three years.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

What level of financial contributions from platforms to creations?

Organised by the CNC on the occasion of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union, the conference "Independence at the service of creation" took stock of the transposition and implementation of the European directive on audiovisual media services (AVMS) designed to regulate the activity of audiovisual media platforms. The main principles of the directive: a 30% broadcasting quota for European works and the possibility for destination countries to impose financial obligations in favour of audiovisual and cinematographic creation. However, out of the 27 countries of the European Union, 16 have not set up any financial obligations and for the 11 countries that have taken advantage of this possibility, the rates applied are very disparate, ranging from 1.5% of turnover to 20%-25% for the most advanced countries, France and Italy. Spectacular differences that make France a reference point, and Jean-Baptiste Gourdin (Director General of Media and Cultural Industries at the Ministry of Culture) explained the ins and outs. Here are some selected excerpts.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy