Covering the central riverfront neighborhoods of minneapolis

We’re proud to partner with Pillsbury United Communities to train and pay residents to hold local government officials accountable at the fourth Documenters Network location. In a year like no other, people across the Midwest stepped up to live-tweet and take notes at more than 1,000 local government meetings, sharing civic news and information with friends and loved ones during a global time of need. In the process these Documenters helped launch a people-powered newsletter on local government in Chicago, questioned mayoral candidates in Cleveland and jumped hurdles to make “public” records public in Detroit.
