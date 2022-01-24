Covering the central riverfront neighborhoods of minneapolis

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Kim Eslinger
Neighborhood footprints

Sometimes Sheila Quenneville wanders along the street where her sister’s and brother’s houses used to be before the roofs, walls and foundations were torn down. She remembers walking over from home, only a block away, when her kids were young so they could frolic with the motley of cousins and neighbors, playing basketball and running between houses.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Father Hennepin Bluff Park to Undergo Major Renovation in 2022

Via a January 20 e-announcement from Minneapolis Park & Rec Board:. A new performance stage and seasonal restroom building next to the Stone Arch Bridge is part of the project. Project includes new stage, seasonal restroom building and improvements to park entry, paths, lights, wayfinding, landscaping and stormwater management. Last...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Central City Tunnel Project Update - January 18

Via a January 18 e-announcement from the City of Minneapolis:. The City of Minneapolis Public Works Department is constructing a new parallel storm tunnel, enlarging a portion of the existing storm tunnel, and constructing a new tunnel access in Downtown Minneapolis. This project is anticipated to be completed summer 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NW Indiana City Considering Vacant Land for Riverfront District

Officials in a northwestern Indiana city are considering a possible riverfront district designation for a stretch of vacant land to attract restaurants and other development. The St. John Town Council was told this week during a meeting that businesses could include restaurants with outdoor dining, a banquet hall and possibly a boutique hotel, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Saturday.
INDIANA STATE
Metro Parks to hold public meetings on planning for new riverfront park

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Parks is currently in the planning process of a new riverfront park located on 25 acres near the Rolling Mill Hill and Napier Sudekum communities near downtown and on the Cumberland River. In August 2021, Metro Parks held two community meetings where attendees provided ideas...
NASHVILLE, TN
City adds to riverfront consulting contract

After a debate about transparency and accountability, the seven members of the Albany City Council voted 5-2 Wednesday to add to the consulting contract for the city’s project to redevelop part of the Willamette riverfront. The council acted as the Albany Revitalization Agency. The group’s vote adds about $620,000...
POLITICS
Two new bands added to the line-up for Riverfront Park

Doctor answers the question, will the COVID-19 pandemic ever become endemic?. Along with wearing a mask, health officials are still urging anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to seriously consider it. New Hanover County Health Board was divided over mask mandate. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. New Hanover County...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Vero Council sets rare night session for riverfront vote

The Vero Beach City Council has now scheduled a rare 6 p.m. session next Tuesday, Feb. 1, for the climatic public hearing at City Hall on the proposed Master Plan for the Three Corners riverfront. At the Jan. 18 council meeting, Councilman John Cotugno had suggested Vero hold regular evening...
VERO BEACH, FL
139 apartments proposed for long-vacant riverfront building Downtown

NEXTpittsburgh’s 2019 feature story about buildings that have been inexplicably abandoned for a long time in Pittsburgh generated a lot of responses. Readers pointed out that we overlooked the former PPG warehouse — later home to Easter Seals of Pennsylvania — located Downtown at 642 Fort Duquesne Blvd. Although the property faces the Allegheny River, it has been hiding in plain sight for a long time without a tenant for more than a decade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Riverfront Restaurant Planned for Harbor District

A brand new restaurant space has found its first tenant. Benson’s Restaurant Group plans to open a restaurant in the approximately 6,000-square-foot space overlooking the Kinnickinnic River at the base of the River One development. “We’re thrilled to partner with the team at R1VER to bring an outstanding dining...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Modern Capitol Riverfront

If one were to ask a non-interested observer about when the “revitalization” began of the neighborhood between the Southeast Freeway and the Anacostia River, it’s likely that the answer would have something to do with the arrival of the Washington Nationals. Some might have picked Sept. 2004 the Montreal Expos relocated to DC and the city decided to construct the team’s stadium on South Capitol Street, and other’s would choose the ballpark’s opening in March 2008.
POLITICS
Live Nation suggests adding more shows at Riverfront Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Last year the City of Wilmington officially opened the long-awaited Riverfront Park, home to the Live Oak Bank Pavilion, in the middle of a pandemic. Despite opening midway through concert season and dealing with COVID-19 challenges, the inaugural season was a success. According to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
Welcome, Minneapolis Documenters!

We’re proud to partner with Pillsbury United Communities to train and pay residents to hold local government officials accountable at the fourth Documenters Network location. In a year like no other, people across the Midwest stepped up to live-tweet and take notes at more than 1,000 local government meetings, sharing civic news and information with friends and loved ones during a global time of need. In the process these Documenters helped launch a people-powered newsletter on local government in Chicago, questioned mayoral candidates in Cleveland and jumped hurdles to make “public” records public in Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

