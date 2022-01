TRENTON – Council president Kathy McBride penned a fiery letter to her mayoral adversary, claiming he’s trying to force a hearing on city clerk Matthew Conlon. The special meeting is scheduled for Jan. 26 to present misconduct charges against Conlon, who could lose his job as a result of findings from an outside law firm that substantiated sexual harassment and toxic workplace allegations leveled against Conlon by three women who worked in his office.

