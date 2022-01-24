ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Halliburton profit rises as higher crude prices boost drilling demand

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Halliburton Co posted a rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Monday as higher crude oil prices drove up demand for its oilfield services and equipment. U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Dow profit more than doubles on higher prices

(Reuters) – Dow Inc’s fourth-quarter profit more than doubled on Thursday, helped by higher prices for its chemicals as supplies remained tight amid strong demand for its products. Demand for the company’s chemicals, used in everything from food packaging and mattresses to textiles and electronics, has been strong...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

EIA data show U.S. crude supplies up a second straight week

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, following a 500,000-barrel increase the week before. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 2.1 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported an 872,000 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory climb of 1.3 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles fell by 2.8 million barrels. The S&P Global Platts survey expected a supply gain of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 1.8 million barrels for the week. March West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.45, or 1.7%, at $87.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $86.97 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

FTSE soars as oil price hits 90 dollars for first time since 2014

The price of Brent crude oil soared past 90 dollars per barrel for the first time in around eight years on Wednesday, helping the FTSE 100 rebound from its painful start to the week.After months of increases – the benchmark has added nearly 40 dollars in the last year – Brent once again reached the same levels it had last seen in 2014.Wednesday’s 2.1% rise was enough to push Brent above the level, a rise caused by troop build-ups in eastern Europe.“Crude oil prices have remained underpinned with little sign that any of the tensions that have helped push prices...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Extend Gains on Russia-Ukraine Tension, Tight Demand

Crude oil prices climbed amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and a tight market condition. API reported a larger draw in crude inventories, underscoring strong physical demand in North America. WTI is trending higher within an “Ascending Channel”, extending its upward trajectory. Crude oil prices extended higher during Wednesday’s APAC...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Rising copper prices boost Freeport-McMoRan profit

Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Wednesday reported a 56% jump in quarterly profit that matched expectations as supply concerns and the global economic recovery from the pandemic drove up prices of the red metal. Prices of copper, considered to be an economic bellwether, rose by a quarter last year and...
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a fresh multiyear high

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, with growing concerns over the Russia-Ukraine situation prompting U.S. benchmark prices to settle at their highest since October 2014. "The market remains extremely tight and geopolitical concerns -- namely the standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine - will be the real drivers of markets in the short term," said Matthew Sherwood, global economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.75, or 2%, to settle at $87.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices bounce back to recoup Monday's loss

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, shaking off pressure from declines in the U.S. stock market to recoup all of their losses from the previous session and then some. "The market remains fundamentally bullish and conflict with Russia does nothing to alleviate supply-side pressures," said Pratibha Thaker, editorial director, Middle East and Africa, at the Economist Intelligence Unit. "There's still a big issue on the supply side, with OPEC+ unable to even come close to monthly addition targets and it's happening at a time of strong demand," she said. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or nearly 2.8%, to settle at $85.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WFMJ.com

Gas prices decrease in Northeast Ohio while crude oil prices rise

Gas prices have decreased by two cents in Northeast Ohio bringing the price to $3.075 per gallon, according to Triple A East Central Gas Price report. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.33, which is two cents more than a week ago. Oil is around $85 per...
TRAFFIC
kfgo.com

Hess expects higher capital spending, production in 2022

(Reuters) -Hess Corp said on Tuesday it expected its 2022 capital budget for production to rise by 37% as the U.S. oil company looks to focus on its operations in Guyana and the U.S. Bakken shale basin. A more than 50% rise in global crude prices in the past year...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Raytheon profit surges on higher air travel demand

(Reuters) -Raytheon Technologies Corp on Tuesday posted a five-fold rise in quarterly profit as a surge in air travel during the holiday season boosted demand for its aerospace products and services. The U.S. government’s decision ahead of the holidays to open its borders to vaccinated individuals from abroad helped the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
oilandgas360.com

Halliburton doubles quarterly profit, boosts dividend as oil rebounds

BENGALURU (Jan 24): Halliburton Co’s fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts’ forecasts and prompting the oilfield service company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices. US oil prices rose more than 50% last year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Gasoline prices in Houston rise with crude rally

Gasoline prices in Houston and across the country rose last week as oil markets rallied, pushing crude prices near seven-year highs. In Houston, the average price of a gallon of gasoline increased another six cents to $2.86 a gallon, according to the fuel-price tracking website GasBuddy. Prices here are nearly 10 cents higher than a month ago and 80 cents higher than a year ago.
HOUSTON, TX
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Crude Inventories Rise

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are under pressure on Friday, amid an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, according to a government report released the previous session. Profit-taking ahead of the week-end and next week’s Fed meeting are also being blamed for the weakness. Furthermore,...
TRAFFIC
Huntsville Item

Texas boasts cheapest gas price average in America; rising crude oil costs lead to higher pump prices

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.96 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more than it was on this day last week and is 84 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.35 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.87 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.32, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and 93 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy