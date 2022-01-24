How This CEO's Progressive Vision Turned Her Father's Invention Into a Viable (and Futuristic) Medical Product

Two of the most interesting post-pandemic issues for the entrepreneurs running venture-backed businesses -- which have basically been on an involuntary hold for the last year or two -- are pace and story, and the conflicting attitudes toward each in the board room. Both are already topics of painful and somewhat heated discussions in meetings everywhere, pitting the impatient VCs against management teams. The VCs are all about IRR. Every investment they make is "on the clock" and their investors are always watching, waiting and wondering about how quickly and how much a given fund will return. They're all in for pushing the pace of everything forward as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, the far more conservative and cautious management teams are still somewhat traumatized and only now starting to recover from the shock of seeing their businesses abruptly shut down. These managers are also realizing that their years of pain, sacrifice and stress were almost lost forever.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO