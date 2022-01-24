ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How This CEO's Progressive Vision Turned Her Father's Invention Into a Viable (and Futuristic) Medical Product

By Christine Lagorio-Chafkin
Inc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a remarkable two years for Bridget Hunter-Jones: Among other achievements, the MIT-educated engineer-turned-CEO launched her first company, obtained two provisional patents, and raised $6.5 million over two rounds of funding. She also gave birth to her first child. Hunter-Jones's next big milestone comes in May, when the...

www.inc.com

Inc.com

This Founder Wants Machine Learning Developers to Change the World

Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel--where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook--and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How to Build Good Tools with...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

4 Action Steps to Unleash the Full Potential Of Your Company's Higher Purpose

Kent Gregoire is an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member and founder of Symphony Advantage, a boutique purpose-driven consulting company. As one of the world's first certified Conscious Capitalism consultants, he helps organizations unleash their entrepreneurial spirit for good. We asked Kent how entrepreneurs can run a successful business while simultaneously elevating the world. Here's what he shared:
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Why Private Companies and Entrepreneurs Will Dominate the Metaverse

There's a new arena in which startups and entrepreneurs can seize an advantage over Big Tech: the metaverse. That's according to LinkedIn senior editor at large Jessi Hempel. For the uninitiated, the metaverse is "the 3-D immersive and collaborative experiences that are already making their way into our lives," as Hempel describes it. Think: Facebook's Oculus, HTC Vive--any pixelated world in which we interact with avatars.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

A Founder's Contingency Plan for When Things Go South

Most founders, myself included, are optimists by nature. The odds of success are stacked against us--more than two-thirds of startups fail, according to the Harvard Business Review. Still, Despite the odds, we risk everything from financial stability to health to make something people want. We're so often focusing on building,...
HEALTH
Footwear News

Supply Chain Challenges Could Cost the North American Apparel and Footwear Industry $17 Billion This Year

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: How do we stop Elon Musk from becoming a supervillain? It’s pretty simple

Much like a Bond villain, the world’s richest man can manipulate entire markets with a single tweet. His latest venture could provide the globe with internet access through his Starlink program. If successful, this will make him the single most influential private citizen on earth. No one man or company should carry such an unprecedented burden of responsibility. However, instead of taxing or regulating Musk to oblivion, it’s time we provided him some real competition. That’s why it’s time for Elon’s rivals to receive the same subsidies that enabled Tesla and SpaceX to dominate in the first place. Many paint...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

5 Books Entrepreneurs Should Read Immediately If Not Sooner

I suspect most entrepreneurs think that the Great Resignation is a fad. The truth is that workers, especially service workers, are angry. And the most angry service workers are the ones who had once had good-paying manufacturing jobs. Office workers are angry too--angry at dehumanizing office environments, corporate cultures that create burnout, and billionaires who treat people like crap.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Economy
Inc.com

3 Things That You Can Do To Reach Your Goals Faster

There is nothing I love more than a good strategic plan. A well planned out quarterly or yearly action plan can really help propel your business forward and put you on the path for success. But even the most dedicated business owners only have 24 hours in a day to get it all done. But the really successful ones have a few secrets. And today, I am going to share a few things that you can do to get a leg up on the competition and reach your goals faster than you might think is possible.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Show Them the Money! Bank of America Just Threw $1 Billion at the Great Resignation

Bank of America doesn't want its workers to join the Great Resignation, so it's giving them a new incentive to hang around: $1 billion worth of restricted stock. In a memo first shared with CNN on Tuesday, Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, said that the bank is expanding its stock awards program to lower-paid employees. Workers who make up to $100,000 annually are now eligible to receive the award. The bank previously gave those employees a one-off cash bonus.
MARKETS
Inc.com

The Hidden Link Between Facetime With the Boss and Unconscious Bias

In a hybrid workplace, facetime with the boss can come with a big downside. No, not the popular mobile phone application--the old-fashioned face-to-face conversations with the boss. Compared with workers who come into an office, remote employees are often at a disadvantage, because of a phenomenon called proximity bias: preferential...
INTERNET
Inc.com

$10 Trillion BlackRock Pushes for Stakeholder Value: Here Is a Better Way to Get There

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock -- manager of $10 trillion in capital in 2021 -- has been preaching the importance of stakeholder capitalism for years. His 2022 shareholder letter -- "The Power of Capitalism" -- is his latest such salvo. As the author of Value Leadership, a 2003 book, I appreciate the attention Fink is bringing to this important topic.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective CFOs

Long gone are the days of the CFO as the "bean counter." Today, the CFO often works hand-in-hand with the CEO across a wide range of business concerns and opportunities, including developing strategy, fostering innovation and driving growth. Today's CFO must be both analytical and possess great communications skills. In this business guide from Oracle NetSuite, CFOs will learn the seven habits practiced by the most highly-effective CFOs. Habits to be addressed include (among others):
ECONOMY
Inc.com

8 Ways to Prevent Virtual Burnout

Zoom Fatigue is real; Virtual Burnout is next. With the massive shift by white-collar workers to work-from-home arrangements driven by the recent coronavirus pandemic, virtual work has become a reality for millions of workers worldwide. According to a recent Stanford Research study, 42 percent of the U.S. labor force is now working full-time from home.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

How to Create a More Financially-Flexible Business for Yourself

Nothing has highlighted the need for financial flexibility more than the volatility of the business world for the past year and a half. During the Covid-19 pandemic, business owners in every industry learned about adapting quickly to unexpected scenarios. Creating a financially-flexible business gives you confidence that you'll be able...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

The New War Between VCs and Entrepreneurs

Two of the most interesting post-pandemic issues for the entrepreneurs running venture-backed businesses -- which have basically been on an involuntary hold for the last year or two -- are pace and story, and the conflicting attitudes toward each in the board room. Both are already topics of painful and somewhat heated discussions in meetings everywhere, pitting the impatient VCs against management teams. The VCs are all about IRR. Every investment they make is "on the clock" and their investors are always watching, waiting and wondering about how quickly and how much a given fund will return. They're all in for pushing the pace of everything forward as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, the far more conservative and cautious management teams are still somewhat traumatized and only now starting to recover from the shock of seeing their businesses abruptly shut down. These managers are also realizing that their years of pain, sacrifice and stress were almost lost forever.
ECONOMY

