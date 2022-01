When it was announced that HBO had given the green light to The Gilded Age, a period drama set in New York City in the late 19th century conceived and written by Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes, it was easy to assume that we'd be getting an American Downton Abbey. This was a simplistic assumption, of course. Not all costume dramas are the same, after all. The fact that Downton Abbey was an incredibly successful undertaking for Fellowes, one that happened to be incredibly popular with American audiences, didn't mean that any costume drama he'd be producing for HBO would simply be a gloss on his most successful show. They don't even take place in the same century, for Pete's sake!

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO