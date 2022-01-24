ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Afghanistan’s Taliban have started their first talks in Europe since takeover

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaliban representatives will be certain to press...

TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UN chief urges major Afghan aid increase, unfreezing assets

The U.N. chief urged nations Wednesday to greatly boost humanitarian aid for millions of Afghans living in “a frozen hell” and release nearly $9 billion in frozen assets to pull Afghanista ’s economy back from the brink of a collapse that could set off a mass exodus of people fleeing the country.“Time is of the essence,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council. “Without action, lives will be lost, and despair and extremism will grow.”Guterres said liquidity must be urgently restored to the Afghan economy. He said that means freeing up the country’s frozen currency reserves, re-engaging with its...
WORLD
AFP

Afghan women rally at Taliban approved protest

Scores of Afghan women rallied in Kabul on Wednesday in a Taliban sanctioned protest endorsing their regime and calling on the West to unfreeze the nation's assets as its humanitarian crisis deepens. Since the Taliban returned to office they have grappled with a rising humanitarian crisis.
PROTESTS
click orlando

Taliban hold first talks in Europe since Afghan takeover

OSLO – The Taliban and western diplomats have began their first official talks in Europe since they took over control of Afghanistan in August. The closed-door meetings were taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital. Taliban representatives will be certain to press their demand that nearly $10 billion frozen by the United States and other Western countries be released as Afghanistan faces a precarious humanitarian situation.
WORLD
Washington Times

Afghanistan tops roster of global Christian persecutors after Taliban takeover, crackdown

Afghanistan is the world’s most dangerous place for Christians, displacing North Korea for the first time in 20 years in a Christian advocacy group’s annual report. Open Doors released its 2022 World Watch List on Wednesday, identifying 50 countries where as many as 100 million Christians face danger because of their faith. Nigeria and India are among the top 10 nations on the list, and China is ranked 17.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Tonga earthquake: 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Pacific country

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.There has been no tsunami warning issued, according to Radio New Zealand. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that they had not been sent a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Three members of Biden’s negotiating team on Iran nuclear deal leave after urging tougher approach, reports say

A top aide to the US special representative to Iran departed the team conducting discussions with representatives of Iran’s government in Vienna, Austria in what is now the third such departure of those with hawkish views from the group.The Wall Street Journal first reported the exit of Richard Nephew, deputy special envoy and the second-highest-ranking official on the team, on Monday. Mr Nephew remains at the State Department, but is no longer directly involved in negotiations with Iran’s government.The development comes after the departure of two other members of the team, according to the Journal, in recent...
U.S. POLITICS

