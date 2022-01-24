Delaware Woman wanted for Lexington Park Attempted Murder; caught in Easton

UPDATE 1/23/2022: Savannah Georgina Crown, age 32 of Delaware has been identified as the suspect in a St. Mary’s County attempted murder case.

On January 22, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reponded to a 9-1-1 call for a shooting in the 20900 block of Coronet Place in Lexington Park, MD. Upon arrival they discovered a 51-year-old male with a gunshot to is left arm and left leg. He was transported to an area trauma center and later released.

During the investigating, deputies devloped Crown as a suspect. It was determined Crown had a blue Hyundai registered to her and she had registered at a hotel in Lexington Park on January 21, 2022 and left the hotel during the early morning hours of January 22, 2022. Crown observed the victim in his vehicle at the neighborhood mailboxes, at which time she shot the victim and the victim’s vehicle.

Crown then drove back to the state of Delaware, where a vehicle pursuit ensued and ultimately ended in Easton, Maryland, when her vehicle was disabled by police stop sticks and shot herself. Crown was transported to an area trauma center, where she remains for treatment.

A warrant has been obtained for Crown for the following charges:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Assault First Degree

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Endangerment from Car

Firearm Use-Felony Violent Crime

Loaded Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Easton, MD- A woman(32-years-old) wanted on attempted murder charges in St. Mary’s County is at Shock Trauma in Baltimore, MD.

According to information from the Easton Police Department, the suspect was spotted by police in Seaford, DE, and began to speed away. The chase left Sussex County(DE) before going through Caroline(MD) and Talbot Counties(MD) ending at Route 50 and Goldsborough Street in Easton MD.

“As the suspect approached the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, Talbot County Deputies deployed stop sticks, which the suspect drove over, causing all four tires to deflate. The suspect’s vehicle eventually came to a stop in the center of the intersection of Rt. 50 and Matthewstown Rd.

As Easton Police Officers approached the suspect, she displayed a handgun and pointed it at her head. Officers retreated and began to negotiate with the suspect.

After several minutes, the suspect shot herself in the upper torso. Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures,” the Easton Police Department Press Release stated.

The suspect is currently at Shock Trauma in Baltimore, MD. Easton Police say they will not release the name until they know her condition. The investigation is ongoing with assistance from Easton Police, Talbot, Caroline, and St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Maryland State Police and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

We have also reached out to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the suspect.

