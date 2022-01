WiseAlpha, the UK’s leading digital Bond market platform is delighted to announce its latest strategic partnership with UK-based Fintech, Fortu Wealth. This latest collaboration marks another impressive milestone for the Fintech pioneers, both aiming to provide a smart financial solution to private banking clients. WiseAlpha and Fortu Wealth are both optimistic that this partnership will expand their enthusiastic client base around the globe as well as educating and raising awareness of their forward-looking products and services.

