Statue toppled in Puerto Rico before Spanish king's visit

By DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Unknown people toppled a statue of Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León in the pre-dawn hours of Monday ahead of a visit of Spain's King Felipe VI to the U.S. Caribbean territory of Puerto Rico. Col. José Juan García, police commissioner for...

NewsBreak
