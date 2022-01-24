ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Michael Fabricant slammed for saying Nusrat Ghani's Islamophobia allegation 'stinks'

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtbKH_0du1Nrlo00

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has been slammed after suggesting MP Nusrat Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia are bogus as “most people wouldn't have had a clue whether she was Muslim or not.”

Conservative MP Ghani claims she was sacked as a transport minister in the February 2020 reshuffle over concerns about her “Muslimness”. She told The Times that she was told that her “Muslim woman minister status was making colleagues feel uncomfortable”.

This morning the prime minister ordered an inquiry into the claims made by the party’s first female Muslim MP.

The allegations come during what’s set to be a turbulent week in Whitehall. Sue Gray’s report into the alleged lockdown-breaking parties is expected later this week, and the government faces “blackmail” accusations.

Michael Fabricant sparked controversy when he said the timing of Ghani’s claim was “very suspicious”, and suggested it was linked to moves to get rid of Boris Johnson over the Downing Street lockdown parties scandal.

Speaking on LBC, Mr Fabricant said: “The timing is interesting. I think all this is because it’s open season on Boris Johnson, putting pressure on him from the party trying to try and get him to resign.”

He continued: “I think the whole thing actually stinks, the accusation being made by Nus Ghani… she’s hardly someone who is obviously a Muslim. I had no idea what religion she is… it does seem rather a lame excuse to me that she claims she was sacked because of that.”

He also tweeted: “A former minister who had been plotting against #Boris for some time now suddenly blames her sacking on #Islamophobia when (a) there are many excellent Muslim ministers in the Government and (b) she was nice but unimaginative and mediocre.”

Since then, Fabricant has been criticised by fellow politicians. Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy responded to his LBC appearance, tweeting: “What an appalling, disgraceful thing to say.

“If the Tories wanted to show they were serious about tackling Islamophobia, they could start by removing the whip from Michael Fabricant.”

Responding to Lammy, Fabricant doubled down but stressed that “prejudice is unforgivable”:

Speaking to Kay Burley this morning, Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds said action should be taken by the Conservative party in light of Fabricant’s comments.

Dodds, the shadow secretary for women and equalities, said: “Obviously those comments were deeply offensive, they’re not of, in any way, the standard one would expect from a serving member of parliament.

“This just underlines again the need for the government of this country to actually start taking Islamophobia seriously.”

Back when Ghani first raised her concerns with Johnson directly after losing her job in the 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he reportedly told her he couldn’t get involved.

Chief Whip Mark Spencer, who has admitted speaking to her, angrily denied her claims, saying they were “completely false” and “defamatory”.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The prime minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP.

“At the time these allegations were first made, the prime minister recommended to her that she make a formal complain to CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters).

“She did not take up this offer.

“The prime minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened.

“As he said at the time, the prime minister takes these claims very seriously.”

Ghani, the MP for Wealden in East Sussex, said she welcomed the announcement and called for the scope of the probe to include what was said between her and “the whip” in Downing Street.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she stated: “As I said to the prime minister last night, all I want is for this to be taken seriously and for him to investigate. I welcome his decision to do that now.

“The terms of reference for the inquiry must include all that was said in Downing Street and by the whip. I look forward to seeing the terms of reference.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, who on Sunday backed a probe into the allegations, said it was “important” the matter was looked into “properly”.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, the Cabinet minister said: “She has made a very serious allegation, the prime minister spoke to her last night and said the Cabinet Office will investigate this and look at the detail of this.”

Indy100 has contacted Michael Fabricant for comment.

Related
Indy100

Boris Johnson's 'lawyer not a leader' jibe about Keir Starmer has backfired with a hilarious new spin

Boris Johnson’s jibe at Keir Starmer in which he criticised him for being a “lawyer not a leader” at PMQs yesterday has majorly backfired as a new spin on it trends on social media.It was yet another challenging Prime Minister’s Questions for Johnson as MPs continued to call for his resignation over “Partygate”.The wounded PM attempted to show some fight with a jibe directed at the Labour Party leader and lawyer Starmer.Johnson said: “The problem with the Labour Party today, Mr Speaker, is that he’s a lawyer not a leader.” Boris Johnson -The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Legal checks delay release of crucial report into Downing Street parties

Final legal checks have delayed the publication of the long-awaited “partygate” report, sparking fears in Westminster that its findings may not become public until Monday.Sources close to Sue Gray’s inquiry confirmed that her report is complete and is expected to be handed to Boris Johnson within days.But a process of “legal scrubbing” has been taking place, to ensure that the final report does not unfairly identify junior staff or cut across the separate investigation by Metropolitan Police.Sources insist that there has been no interference from Downing Street in the process of finalising the document, which is expected to be...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson waits for Gray report with leadership in the balance over partygate

Boris Johnson’s leadership faces another stiff test as he faces MPs while braced for the findings of an official investigation into the partygate row.The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons with his future in the balance as Sue Gray is expected to submit the findings of her inquiry into parties held in No 10 and Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdowns.The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week with widespread expectation it will be made public on Wednesday or Thursday.An indication of how damaging the report could be for the Government came when Scotland Yard...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Sue Gray’s report be released today? Everything we know

Westminster remains on tenterhooks as MPs and journalists await the hotly anticipated and delayed Sue Gray report into drinks gatherings and alleged Covid rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.Prime minister Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance over the ‘partygate’ scandal, with many Tories saying they are awaiting for the publication of Ms Gray’s investigation before deciding whether or not to send in no confidence letters to the party’s 1992 Committee.Conservative Party rules mean that 54 letters are required before a formal leadership challenge can be triggered.As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Ms Gray’s report had not been put...
POLITICS
Person
David Lammy
Person
Michael Fabricant
Person
Anneliese Dodds
Person
Nus Ghani
Person
Kay Burley
Person
Boris Johnson
Indy100

8 times Tory defences for Partygate made everything so much worse

There’s no defending the indefensible, but unfortunately for Tory ministers bound by collective responsibility – and the Conservative backbenchers who are staunch supporters of Boris Johnson - they’ve had to defend the prime minister from a wave of criticism over Partygate.The only problem is that they have a tendency of making the whole situation worse.Much, much worse.So much so, in fact, there’s a whole Twitter account ironically dedicated to “showcasing Tories who are being extremely helpful”, titled ‘Tories That Are Helping’.Here's eight times MP's have dug a massive hole:Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Ambushed by a cake” ...
POLITICS
Indy100

Alastair Campbell didn’t mince his words when slamming Boris Johnson over Partygate

As the public outrage continues over reports that Boris Johnson attended a birthday gathering in Downing Street in June 2020, one political commentator certainly didn’t hold back when he was asked to give his thoughts on the whole situation.Speaking to Sky News’ Kay Burley on Wednesday, Alastair Campbell – former government director of communications back when Tony Blair was PM – said the country was “becoming a laughing stock” because of the parties distracting focus while other countries concentrate on rising tensions in Ukraine.“Yesterday … we had Joe Biden talking about sanctions, you had [German chancellor Olaf] Scholz and Macron...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Sajid Javid set to face questions over Nusrat Ghani ‘Muslimness’ sacking

Sajid Javid is expected to be questioned by the Whitehall investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that her Muslim faith was cited as a reason she was sacked from the Government. The Telegraph has learned that Ms Ghani privately confided in the Health Secretary shortly after she alleged that the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson willing to speak to police investigating No 10 parties

Boris Johnson has signalled he is willing to speak to police investigating multiple allegations of Downing Street parties breaching coronavirus regulations but believes he has not broken the law.Downing Street acknowledged aspects of Sue Gray’s Cabinet Office inquiry that touch on potentially criminal acts will be paused after the Metropolitan Police announced on Monday that officers had launched an investigation.The Prime Minister told MPs it is “right” for Scotland Yard to investigate and that he believes it will “help to draw a line under matters”.Mr Johnson was plunged into deeper jeopardy when Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced officers...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sarwar: Lack of independent probe into Islamophobia ‘would stink of cover-up’

A failure by the Conservatives to allow an independent investigation into allegations of Islamophobia in the party would “stink of a cover-up”, Anas Sarwar has said.The Scottish Labour leader, a Muslim MSP who led a Holyrood inquiry into Islamophobia in Scotland said hate and prejudice was “rampant” in all parts of society.But with the Conservative Party engulfed in another scandal about alleged Islamophobia, Mr Sarwar challenged them to allow the Equality and Human Rights Commission to investigate and implement any recommendations that they make.Asked by the PA news agency about his reaction to claims by Tory MP Nusrat Ghani that...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Head of Conservative Muslim Forum says Boris Johnson must explain why he sacked Nusrat Ghani

The head of the Conservative Muslim Forum has called on Boris Johnson to explain whether Nusrat Ghani was sacked for her “Muslimness” – after he ducked questions.Mohamed Sheikh said the prime minister could clear up whether the junior transport minister was dismissed “because of her incompetence” or whether there were “other reasons”.“Why did that happen? I think the prime minister must come out and say why did he sack the minister,” Lord Sheikh said.Asked if the issue “could be simply solved”, he replied: “Absolutely. He needs to be very clear about it. As a prime minister, it’s his privilege....
POLITICS
BBC

Nusrat Ghani: Ex-minister's claims reignite rows over Tories and Islam

Tory MP Nusrat Ghani's allegations have reignited a long-running row about the Conservative Party's approach to what's often called "Islamophobia". Almost four years ago, the then-chairman of the Conservative Muslim Forum, Mohammed Amin, broke ranks and claimed the party was failing to take decisive action against anti-Muslim sentiment for fear of the political consequences.
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson launches inquiry into Nusrat Ghani’s claim she was sacked because of her ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure by launching an investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s allegation that she was sacked as a minister because of her “Muslimness”.“The prime minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened,” a No 10 spokesperson said.Mr Johnson was under fierce pressure to act after telling Ms Ghani – nearly two years ago – to start a formal complaint with the party about the way she was treated.The former junior transport minister said she had told him this was “very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on government business”.On Sunday, Dominic Raab...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Nusrat Ghani row: Imam appointed to define Islamophobia has had ‘no meaningful engagement’ from ministers

An imam appointed by the government to draw up a definition of Islamophobia says he has received no “meaningful engagement” from ministers in years.Qari Asim MBE was commissioned to lead an official process in 2019, but told The Independent that the work “didn’t really start”, and letters to ministers as recently as last month have gone unanswered.The intervention came as a row over fresh Islamophobia allegations engulfed the Conservative Party, after MP Nusrat Ghani said she was sacked as a minister because of colleagues’ concerns about her “Muslimness”.Mr Asim said the allegations “once again demonstrate the importance of having a...
WORLD
The Independent

PM orders inquiry into Nusrat Ghani claim of Islamophobia in ministerial sacking

Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims made by a former minister that she was sacked because of concerns about her “Muslimness”.Following a phone conversation with Nusrat Ghani on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative East Sussex MP.A senior Cabinet Official civil servant, Sue Gray is already carrying out a separate investigation into allegations that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street.As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriouslyDowning StreetMs Ghani has claimed that she...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.Mr...
POLITICS
BBC

Nusrat Ghani: PM orders Cabinet Office to investigate 'Muslimness' claim

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a Cabinet Office inquiry into claims made by a Muslim MP who says her faith was given as a reason for her sacking as a minister in 2020. Nusrat Ghani said a government whip told her "Muslimness was raised as an issue". The Conservative...
WORLD
The Independent

Nusrat Ghani: PM urged to launch inquiry as MP says government failed to take Islamophobia complaints ‘seriously’

Boris Johnson is facing calls to launch an inquiry after an MP who made allegations of Islamophobia accused the government of failing to take her complaints “seriously”.Nusrat Ghani claimed a government whip told her that her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” when she was sacked from her transport minister job in 2020 during a mini-reshuffle.In an explosive interview, the MP for Wealden suggested she had not pursued the matter at the time after being warned she would face being “ostracised by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed”.But on Sunday, a No 10 spokesperson revealed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who is Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani?

Nusrat Ghani has made headlines by claiming that she was demoted from the position of transport minister in 2020 due to her Muslim faith.Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ms Nusrat said a Government whip told her that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue and an MP had said her faith was making others “uncomfortable”.Chief whip Mark Spencer later identified himself as the whip Ms Ghani had spoken to but denied the substance of the alleged conversation.Ms Ghani, 49, was born in Kashmir to Pakistani parents and grew up in Birmingham.She worked in an investment bank, charities and the...
WORLD
BBC

Nusrat Ghani: Muslimness a reason for my sacking, says ex-minister

A Muslim MP says her faith was raised by a government whip as a reason why she was sacked as a minister in 2020. According to the Sunday Times, Tory Nusrat Ghani says when she asked for an explanation it was stated her "Muslimness was raised as an issue". Conservative...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Nusrat Ghani sacking probe if complaint made, says Raab amid PM flat party reports

Dominic Raab, the deputy PM, has said there can be no investigation into the claim made by a Tory MP that she was sacked over her Muslim faith until she submits a “formal complaint” to the Conservative Party.Nusrat Ghani said she was dismissed from her role as a transport minister in 2020 due to concerns around her “Muslimness”. She claimed she was told by an unnamed government whip that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”. Chief whip Mark Spencer has since denied the allegations, calling them “completely false” and “defamatory”.Mr Raab told Sky News earlier that while Ms Ghani’s...
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

