Philadelphia, PA

Fort Washington’s Patriot Growth Insurance Services Commits $1 Million EITC to Roman Catholic High School

By Christine Tarlecki
 3 days ago
Image via Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC.

Roman Catholic High School has received an EITC/OSTC commitment of $1 Million from Mr. Matt Gardner, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC, a national insurance distribution firm headquartered in Ft. Washington, PA.

This is the largest EITC /OSTC gift in the school’s history and will benefit as many as 400 current and future Roman students.

Mr. Gardner, a 1983 graduate of the school, offered these funds in loving memory of his brother Chris Gardner ’77 to provide tuition assistance to low- and moderate-income families whose school of choice for their son is RCHS.

“My four years at Roman helped make me the person I am today, and I still draw each day on what I learned there in the classroom, in Student Government, and on the football field,” Matt Gardner remarked. “Education is the key to an independent and prosperous future, and I’m pleased that these funds will help many Philadelphia-area young men enroll in a rigorous, faith-based college preparatory program.”

“Matt’s generosity is truly overwhelming,” said Reverend Joseph W. Bongard, President/Rector of RCHS. “By his commitment, Matt is providing educational opportunities to present and future students who would otherwise be consigned to failing schools. We are honored to receive such a commitment and welcome the positive impact this gift will have on our student body.”

Philanthropy and community engagement are hallmarks of Matt Gardner’s career.

He previously served on the Board of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School and served with distinction on the Board of The Philadelphia Hero Scholarship Fund, established to support the children of Philadelphia Police Officers and Firefighters disabled or killed in the line of duty.

Gardner himself was a recipient of college tuition assistance from the Hero Scholarship Fund.

Gardner has also served on the Board of the Philadelphia Children’s Advocacy Center, providing vital services to the city’s most vulnerable children. Finally, he has been active with the non-profit Bridges to Community, traveling extensively in Central America leading groups that provide economic and capacity-building support to deeply impoverished areas.

Matt Gardner holds a B.S. in Finance from Drexel University in Philadelphia, and an M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. He resides in Erdenheim, PA and Stone Harbor, NJ with his wife Kelley and their sons Reilly and Alexander.

