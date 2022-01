Very light in the glass, this Bien Nacido exploration kicks off with an aroma that's reminiscent of walking through a foggy coastal forest, with dewy sage and bay leaf touches, as well as black-raspberry fruit and a hint of garam masala. The palate packs an amazing array of herbal flavors that meet with the crisp red fruit, as a blood orange rind kick provides bitter balance. Matt Kettmann.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO