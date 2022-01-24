ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 school and kindergarten closure relates to children's social relationships: a longitudinal study in Japan

By Hiromichi Hagihara
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has led children to experience school closures. Although increasing evidence suggests that such intense social quarantine influences children's social relationships with others, longitudinal studies are limited. Using longitudinal data collected during (T1) and after (T2) intensive school closure and home confinement, this study investigated the impacts of social...

#School Children#Cohort Study#Longitudinal Study#Science And Technology#Japanese
