Weekend Snow Totals in St. Cloud

You'll be able to wine, dine and spend the night at Duluth's revitalized Lake Superior Brewing Company!. Over two years ago, one of Minnesota's oldest craft breweries quietly closed its doors. In early January 5, 2020 various sources reported that Lake Superior Brewing Company had closed its doors after 25 years. Not only was it one of the oldest breweries in the state of Minnesota at the time (just behind August Schell and Summit), but it was also the oldest craft brewery in Duluth.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO