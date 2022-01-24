ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Weekend Snow Totals in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- We received over three inches of snow here in St. Cloud over the weekend. The National Weather Service says on Friday night...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

How St. Cloud Schools Determine School Closures or Delays

The cold weather we are experiencing this week could help to a school closure, delay or a flexible learning day for St. Cloud area schools. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He says he is having conversations today with other St. Cloud area Superintendents about how they may handle the cold weather that is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Jett says they are getting weather information from the National Weather Service and St. Cloud State University.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Winter Activities & Events to Explore in Minnesota

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes highlights some indoor and outdoor winter activities to take part in the state. This includes this weekend's Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Winter Activities/Events. Explore Minnesota’s event database highlights hundreds of seasonal events across the state:. In the Twin Cities, Great Northern Festival, Jan. 27...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Spend the Night at Duluth’s New Revamped Lake Superior “Brewtel”

You'll be able to wine, dine and spend the night at Duluth's revitalized Lake Superior Brewing Company!. Over two years ago, one of Minnesota's oldest craft breweries quietly closed its doors. In early January 5, 2020 various sources reported that Lake Superior Brewing Company had closed its doors after 25 years. Not only was it one of the oldest breweries in the state of Minnesota at the time (just behind August Schell and Summit), but it was also the oldest craft brewery in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy