Trauma Surgeon, a Broomall Native, Works to End Gun Violence in Philadelphia

By David Bjorkgren
 3 days ago
Image via Jessica Griffin, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Amy Goldberg, interim dean of Temple University's medical school

A tweet of concern about the gun violence in Philadelphia from a trauma surgeon has resonated in the community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The tweet came from Broomall native Amy Goldberg, a trauma surgeon at Temple University Hospital who has treated thousands of gunshot victims.

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, after two more people were killed and 12 injured in three separate shootings, Goldberg tweeted, “Last night was an abomination in our city. Our community is dying. Where is the outrage … from everyone?”

Goldberg is leading an effort for change. As interim dean of Temple’s medical school, she’s helping create a Center for Violence Prevention that would use programs from the medical school and Temple Hospital.

“We need to be moved. What’s it going to take [for] us to be moved to do something?” she said in a recent interview about her tweet.

She emphasizes she was not placing blame, but putting out a call for sustained action by everyone, “that all of us should care about what’s going on.”

Ease of access to guns, poverty, and structural racism all need to be addressed, she said.

#Guns#Gun Violence#Surgeon#Poverty#Broomall Native#Temple University#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Temple Hospital
