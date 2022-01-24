ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Girl Scout Cookie Drive: Ringing Doorbells, So 1977, Gives Way to DoorDash Deliveries

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
Image via GoToVan at Creative Commons.

‘Tis the season for Girl Scout cookies. But this being 2022, the delivery of regional favorites comes via a whole new delivery system. Michelle Shen sifted the crumbs of the details for USA Today.

The Girl Scouts have adopted a hybrid model and have partnered with DoorDash to ensure boxes reach purchasers nationwide.

This move is in response to the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases fueled by the heavily contagious omicron variant.

When it comes to which varieties are being delivered where, parsing state-by-state searches for particular flavors reveals regional preferences

Thin Mints, for example, topped the charts in 38 states, including Pennsylvania.

Tagalongs were the most-searched cookie in eight states, including nearby Delaware.

Adventurefuls (a brownie-like treat with caramel flavored créme and a dash of sea salt) came next, rising to the top of three states’ online hunts.

Do-Si-Dos, the peanut-butter sandwich cookie, is favored only by South Dakotans, as ranked by browser-based fishing for them.

“As a Girl Scouts cookie lover myself, I am so excited to welcome Girl Scouts of the USA to our platform, providing a fast and convenient option for customers to access beloved Girl Scout Cookies on-demand, while empowering Girl Scouts to meaningfully grow their cookie businesses,” said Shanna Prevé, DoorDash’s VP of strategic partnerships and business development.

Deliveries in all states will start in February.

Read more about Girl Scout cookies in USA Today.

