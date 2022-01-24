Attentive West Caln Woman Hailed as Hero for Saving Injured Neighbor

Denise Sharrer is being hailed as a hero. The West Caln Township woman became worried when her neighbor — who lives alone but regularly appeared outdoors — was absent from her normal routine. Beccah Hendrickson reported Sharrer’s response for 6ABC.

“I noticed that for over a week, I didn’t see her coming out or getting in her car, taking trash out, or anything like that,” said Sharrer.

Knowing that her neighbor was the sole occupant of the house, she became concerned.

“I just wanted her to be alive. And I know no one goes over and checks on her,” she said.

Sharrer called West Caln Township police, and Chief Curt Martinez immediately sent an officer.

No one opened the door to his knocking, but he did hear a faint call for help from inside. The officer then kicked down the door and found a seriously injured woman in the bathroom. She had fallen in the tub four days prior and remained there, unable to move on her own.

She was taken to a local hospital where she is still recovering.

The police chief used the opportunity to encourage members of the community to always keep their phones charged and near, get to know their neighbors, and call 9-1-1 if they notice anything strange.

