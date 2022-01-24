ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Caln Township, PA

Attentive West Caln Woman Hailed as Hero for Saving Injured Neighbor

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xugns_0du1LFb800

Denise Sharrer is being hailed as a hero. The West Caln Township woman became worried when her neighbor — who lives alone but regularly appeared outdoors — was absent from her normal routine. Beccah Hendrickson reported Sharrer’s response for 6ABC.

“I noticed that for over a week, I didn’t see her coming out or getting in her car, taking trash out, or anything like that,” said Sharrer.

Knowing that her neighbor was the sole occupant of the house, she became concerned.

“I just wanted her to be alive. And I know no one goes over and checks on her,” she said.

Sharrer called West Caln Township police, and Chief Curt Martinez immediately sent an officer.

No one opened the door to his knocking, but he did hear a faint call for help from inside. The officer then kicked down the door and found a seriously injured woman in the bathroom. She had fallen in the tub four days prior and remained there, unable to move on her own.

She was taken to a local hospital where she is still recovering.

The police chief used the opportunity to encourage members of the community to always keep their phones charged and near, get to know their neighbors, and call 9-1-1 if they notice anything strange.

Read more about this local hero and her neighborly rescue at 6ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Grand View Health Offers Fire Safety Reminders in Aftermath of Recent Local Tragedies

Grand View Health's smoke alarm and fire safety recommendations are timely reminders, given local tragedies. Against the sad backdrop of a Dec. 25 fatal house fire in Quakertown and a devastating Jan. 7 blaze in Phila., Grand View Health, Sellersville, seeks to prevent further disasters of this type. Toward that end, it offers these smoke alarm recommendations and fire safety reminders:
SELLERSVILLE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy