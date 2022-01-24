ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Don’t Fight the Fed

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

You may have heard the old Wall Street saying, “Don’t fight the Fed.”. It suggests that investors should align their strategy with the Federal Reserve’s outlook rather than try to outsmart the world’s most powerful...

southernillinoisnow.com

FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
AFP

Fed signals first US rate hike since pandemic coming in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave a clear signal the central bank is ready to raise US interest rates in March for the first time since cutting them to zero when Covid-19 broke out. That would end the era of easy money that fueled Wall Street's record-setting run during the pandemic. In a press conference following the year's first meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee, Powell underscored the central bank's willingness to fight rampant inflation, even as he expects prices to subside this year. "I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in an unusually frank comment on the Fed's planned actions.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Live Recap: Fed Stays Course on Policy Tightening and Rates Don't Like It

As expected, the Fed announcement did nothing to alter the outlook for impending rate hikes starting in March and balance sheet normalization starting some time after rate hikes. The only somewhat surprising development was a specific mention of the Treasury vs MBS balance sheet percentage (in a separate document on normalization). It put into writing a concept shared a few times by a few Fed speakers regarding getting back to a Treasury-only portfolio. That's very bad news for MBS even if not entirely unexpected. It remains to be seen how hard this will hit MBS in the coming hours and days.
