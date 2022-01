Family-Style Pizza Chain Reports Another Year of Major Growth & Milestones. January 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC proudly announces that 2021 was by far the best sales year ever. The brand ended 2021 by surging past $250 million in total system sales, after only passing $200 million in 2020, bolstered during the year by strong same store sales (SSS) growth of 15% and total sales growth of 24% over 2020. Mountain Mike’s unprecedented sales growth is a testament to the consummate dedication of its many franchise partners and the throngs of loyal guests who continue their love for Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®.

