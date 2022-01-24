Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Global Settlement Update

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) ('Relief'), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) ('NRx'), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. ('NeuroRx'), has announced receipt of a first safety report from a Southwestern hospital where physicians have administered aviptadil to patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure. According to the press release, the patients were treated under the Federal Right to Try Law that gives access to investigational medicines for patients who have been diagnosed with life-threatening diseases or conditions, who have tried all approved treatment options, and who are unable to participate in a clinical trial to access certain unapproved treatments. The press release stated that of the first 19 patients treated by December 31, 2021, three had died and 16 (84%) were reported to be alive by January 22, 2022. The release also reported that this Right to Try use of aviptadil occurred during the current Omicron surge, although patients were not necessarily tested for the specific COVID variant that caused their ICU admission. NRx reported that no serious adverse events were reported. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO