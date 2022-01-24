ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Global Settlement Update

charlottenews.net
 3 days ago

STELLENBOSCH, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ('SIHNV' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, 'Steinhoff' or the 'Steinhoff Group') and the former South African holding company of the Steinhoff Group, Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ('SIHPL'), provide the following update on Steinhoff's settlement...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

International BNPL provider APEXX Global to launch in US

APEXX Global, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, announced in the beginning of January 2022 that it is launching in the United States amid its international expansion. "Payment service providers (PSP) are struggling with the speed of change and offering their customers the solutions they want in the markets they serve – especially among those in the BNPL industry," Rodney Bain, APEXX Global co-founder and chief strategy officer, said in a statement. "At APEXX Global, we’re confident in our ability to aid the US’s fragmented and rapidly-growing demand for cutting-edge payments solutions through our single-stop platform of leading payments providers."
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Gratomic Announces Launching of Operational Readiness (OR) of its Aukam Graphite Processing Plant in Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT,' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces the launching of the Operational Readiness initiative of its Aukam vein graphite project in the Karas region, Namibia. Operational Readiness (OR) is the capability to efficiently deploy, operate, and maintain the systems...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Dentsu International Taps Ilomechina For Global COO Role

Dentsu International has appointed Nnenna Ilomechina as Global Chief Operating Officer effective in May. She will succeeds Neil Gissler who is retiring. In the role Ilomechina will oversee all activities relating to business transformation and “operational excellence.”. Dentsu said the incoming COO would work closely with Global CEO Wendy...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

SMART Global Holdings: Looking Fair

SMART Global Holdings has further diversified the business in recent years, notably with the purchase of the LED business of Cree. SMART Global Holdings (SGH) has been on my radar since the company went public in the summer of 2017, although I must admit that my last coverage dates back to the summer of 2019.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N V#Sihnv#The Company#The Steinhoff Group#South African#Global Settlement#Steinhoffsettlement Com#Pph
charlottenews.net

American Manganese Selects Minviro to Conduct a Life Cycle Assessment of the RecycLiCo Battery Recycling-Upcycling Process

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company') has selected Minviro Ltd. ('Minviro'), a UK-based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy, to conduct a life cycle assessment (LCA) of the company's battery recycling-upcycling process, RecycLiCo. LCA is a...
ENVIRONMENT
Berkeley Beacon

Global rise in COVID-19 cases poses difficulty for international students

Kevin Wang hasn’t visited his family in China since August. If he wants to return, he’ll have to first endure three weeks in quarantine before spending time with them. “I wanted to go back home,” said the first-year business of creative enterprises major. “But the thing is, in Mainland China, it’s mandatory that people from outside Mainland China have to participate in this super, long quarantine.”
BOSTON, MA
Spotlight News

The Pool Company announces Sanjeev Bahl as Chief Operating Officer

LATHAM — Latham, The Pool Company, the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, announced the appointment of Sanjeev Bahl as Chief Operating Officer, effective Jan. 24. In this role, Bahl will lead Latham’s Global operations organization, overseeing all manufacturing, supply chain, EHS, quality, and […]
LATHAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
charlottenews.net

Apollon Formularies plc Announces Chief Science Officer Appointed as Board Director

Apollon Formularies Announces Appointment of Dr. Herbert Fritsche, Former Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Chief of the Clinical Chemistry Section at the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas to the Board of Directors. • Dr. Fritsche is the Chief Science Officer of Apollon Formularies Jamaica Ltd...
HOUSTON, TX
charlottenews.net

WHO: New guidance on treating complications due to unsafe abortion

New insights into quality of care for girls and women facing medical complications due to unsafe abortion were published on Wednesday by the UN health agency and partners. Although too many girls and women continue to die and face both the short and long-term repercussions of unsafe abortions, potentially life-saving information on receiving quality care for abortion-related complications, remains in short supply.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
charlottenews.net

u-blox AG: u-blox and Douglas Lighting Partner Towards Bluetooth Mesh for Building Automation

Douglas Lighting to design new mesh platform around the NINA-B406 Bluetooth low energy module for its superior RF performance, small form factor, and competitive price. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced that it was selected as a partner by Universal Douglas Lighting Americas , a leading manufacturer of scalable lighting solutions, for the development of a new open standard Bluetooth Mesh platform. The resulting SIGMesh platform will be based on the u-blox NINA-B406 Bluetooth low energy module and will serve building automation use cases, including smart lighting, access control, and energy management.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Receipt of Initial Report of Patient Safety and Survival from Right to Try Use of Aviptadil During Omicron Surge

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) ('Relief'), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) ('NRx'), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. ('NeuroRx'), has announced receipt of a first safety report from a Southwestern hospital where physicians have administered aviptadil to patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure. According to the press release, the patients were treated under the Federal Right to Try Law that gives access to investigational medicines for patients who have been diagnosed with life-threatening diseases or conditions, who have tried all approved treatment options, and who are unable to participate in a clinical trial to access certain unapproved treatments. The press release stated that of the first 19 patients treated by December 31, 2021, three had died and 16 (84%) were reported to be alive by January 22, 2022. The release also reported that this Right to Try use of aviptadil occurred during the current Omicron surge, although patients were not necessarily tested for the specific COVID variant that caused their ICU admission. NRx reported that no serious adverse events were reported. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Net Zero Renewable Energy Begins Trading Under Symbol NZRE; Ships Social Housing Shelters to Kingston, Ontario

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Net Zero Renewable Energy Ltd. (TSXV:NZRE) ('NZRE' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘NZRE'. NZRE is the culmination of years of research and development by two Canadian renewable energy companies whereby innovative approaches to providing sustainable fabrications systems was coupled with state-of-the-art proprietary renewable energy technologies.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Delivery company Gopuff reportedly hires bankers for IPO

GoBrands Inc., which does business under the name Gopuff, has hired bankers about an initial public offering roughly six months after the Philadelphia-based grocery and liquor delivery company was valued at about $15 billion. The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley in preparation to go public, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. The IPO comes after the company raised $1 billion from Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia and the Softbank Vision Fund 1 in late July. Gopuff said on Dec. 23 it has expanded into nearly 600 fulfillment locations with a team of 10,000 people that deliver 4,000 products to more than 1,000 cities in the U.S. and Europe.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Show Them the Money! Bank of America Just Threw $1 Billion at the Great Resignation

Bank of America doesn't want its workers to join the Great Resignation, so it's giving them a new incentive to hang around: $1 billion worth of restricted stock. In a memo first shared with CNN on Tuesday, Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, said that the bank is expanding its stock awards program to lower-paid employees. Workers who make up to $100,000 annually are now eligible to receive the award. The bank previously gave those employees a one-off cash bonus.
MARKETS
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy