The Rybovich 94 packs superyacht styling into a sportfish footprint to create a package unlike any the world has seen before, says Kevin Koenig... On the starboard side of the saloon on board the new 28.5 metre Rybovich III Amigos there is a dinette unlike any other in the world. In the reflection of the high-gloss redwood burl table one can catch a dancing glimpse of the deep navy-blue leather in the seats, done by Edelman with stitching so delicate and firm that it appears less handmade than it does organic, as if it has always been and always will be.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO