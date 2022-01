Las Vegas continues to bounce back nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic with big-name performers, acts and entertainment of all types returning to the bustling Strip. While some aspects of the Las Vegas experience have changed over the past two years, some of those changes have been for the better. For now, unless traveling from outside of the United States, visitors won't require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to visit Las Vegas, nor will they need to quarantine upon arrival.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO