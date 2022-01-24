ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 26m world-cruising ketch project underway

boatinternational.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDykstra Naval Architects has revealed designs for a new 26 metre world-cruising ketch sailing yacht project. The bluewater cruiser has been commissioned by an experienced couple looking to "venture to the far...

www.boatinternational.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ketch#Interior Design#Cruise#Sailing Yacht#Vehicles#Dykstra Naval Architects#Mcm#Baltic
