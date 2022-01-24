ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chance of rain today and warmer temps—-Another temperature plunge is on the way

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will have a warm up today, but another plunge downward in the temperatures is on the way. We do have a...

www.vandaliaradio.com

vandaliaradio.com

Chance of Snow for this morning, Cloudy & Warmer today

We could see some snow this morning, then warmer temperatures for today. We have a chance of snow this morning, then tapering off to flurries after that with cloudy skies for today with a high of 39. Winds out of the south will gust at better than 20 miles per hour today. Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 18.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tracking warmer temps for the next few days

Good morning, folks! Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20’s. There is a Freezing Fog Advisory still in place for our southern counties as light ice accumulation will be possible from freezing fog. Visibility will be reduced to less than one mile. This advisory will expire at 9 a.m. Use caution if […]
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers To Continue Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to move through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening from east to west. They have primarily been confined to Broward county Wednesday afternoon but will continue to develop farther south into Miami-Dade this evening. They are small and moving quickly so any downpours will be brief. With more activity developing over the interior, however, showers will remain in the forecast through Wednesday evening. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled but as of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like these will mostly be small showers with brief downpours. (CBS4) Thursday we remain unsettled as the low-pressure system moves across the state. Showers will be possible Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be even warmer with highs around 80 degrees. It will be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s, a few storms are possible early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Some of the coldest air of the season arrives by Sunday morning when lows plummet to the low 50s. Highs will only be in the low 60s.
WYFF4.com

Cold temperatures, rain bring chance of flurries to parts of South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — We have another chance Friday of some flurries in the Upstate and light accumulation in Western North Carolina. Clouds will increase Friday ahead of a few scattered rain showers Friday afternoon and evening. As temperatures drop, that rain changes to snow showers across the mountains late...
siouxlandnews.com

Warmer weather is on the way

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Temperatures in Siouxland have warmed by almost 50 degrees over the past 24 hours!. Because of this highs today will return to the mid-30s instead of the single digits we experienced to begin the week. A stray flurry or two might work their way through...
KTAL

Warmer weather this weekend, rain next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will keep the streak of cold mornings going today, it will be cool this afternoon, warmer this weekend, and multiple chances for rainfall return next week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s at sunrise today under partly to mostly cloudy skies. An...
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warmer today, much colder air on the way

DRY WEATHER CONTINUES: Temperatures are mostly in the 20s over the northern half of Alabama this morning, but we expect a nice warm-up today. With a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures reach the mid 50s in most places this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on January 27 is 55.
