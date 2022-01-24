How to fall asleep in 2 minutes flat!

One of my biggest sleep pet peeves is having to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. At two or three in the morning, leaving the warmth and comfort of my bed feels like a nightmare, no matter how badly I need to go. But those days of interrupted rest might be behind me, if a trick I just heard about works. It turns out that drinking sea salt water — a little-known natural remedy for better sleep — might just keep me from having to make that late-night trek down the hall in the wee hours.

