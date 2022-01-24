Firefighters tackle blaze in Fords of Winsford workshop

60 firefighters from around Henry County were called in to battle a fire at a laundromat/convenience store in Colona on Sunday night. According to information from the Colona Fire Department, a passerby in the area of 412 First Avenue in Colona called 911 at approximately 10:49 Pm on Saturday night. Colona Fire Department was on the scene in 3 minutes and found the location emitting heavy smoke and with flames that could be seen on the backside of the building. Colona Fire Department battled the blaze and called for back up which lead to a pair of ladder trucks responding as the fire was significant. In all, 6 fire chiefs, 60 firefighters, 3 engines, 2 ladders, 8 tenders and 2 ambulances were called to the scene. The battle against the fire went on until approximately 3:30 Am on Sunday when it was finally brought to an end. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office. Firefighters from Coal Valley, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Silvis, Orion, Coyne Center, Osco, Sherrard, and Geneseo provided mutual aid. No one was injured in the fire as all who were in the building were able to get out safely.

COLONA, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO