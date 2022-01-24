ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters tackle blaze in Fords of Winsford workshop

am-online.com
 3 days ago

Fords of Winsford remains “open for business” after firefighters rushed to extinguish a blaze in the workshop of its used car supermarket site. Four fire engines attended the scene and firefighters battled flames and smoke for fours hours after alarms alerted them to an incident at the car retail site on...

www.am-online.com

Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters battle blaze during snowstorm

KINGSTON – An overnight three-alarm fire in a 2 ½ story commercial building kept firefighters busy early Monday morning in the City of Kingston. Firefighters were called to the scene at 549 Albany Avenue minutes before 2 a.m. and had it under control in a half hour. When...
KINGSTON, NY
BBC

Polzeath fire: Crews tackle house blaze

Fire crews tackled a blaze overnight at a house in a coastal resort in Cornwall. Emergency crews were called to the fire in Polzeath shortly after 19:00 GMT on Friday, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said. Wadebridge Fire Station had urged people to approach the area with caution. At about...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Fire crew tackles van blaze in Shrewsbury

Firefighters tackled a blazing van in Shrewsbury. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Clive Way in Shrewsbury just after 10am on Monday. Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose to tackle the blaze which was affecting the cab of the van. There was no police involvement at the...
ACCIDENTS
peakofohio.com

Firefighters Respond to Barn Blaze in Fletcher

Firefighters from the Johnson Saint Paris Fire District were dispatched mutual aid Saturday night to Fletcher for a barn fire. Firefighters assisted Fletcher crews with putting out the blaze and overhauling the structure. No civilian or fire personnel injuries were noted in the fire. A cause of the blaze was...
FLETCHER, OH
waltonso.org

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE MASSIVE BLAZE CONSUMING GASKIN HOME

GASKIN, FL—A multi-agency attack leads to the knock down of a large residential fire in Gaskin. At 9:37 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, Walton County Fire Rescue, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a home on Gill Road following a 911 call reporting a structure fire. The caller stated their neighbor ran to their house screaming that their house was on fire.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wiproud.com

Firefighters brave sub-zero temps to battle blaze

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The City of Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Hobart Street overnight Friday. Everyone inside the home made it out before firefighters arrived. According to a release from the ECFD, the first crew at the scene found fire showing on...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cbslocal.com

Denver Firefighters Douse Construction Blaze

DENVER (CBS4) — A fire started at ground level of a multi-story building under construction Monday morning. It was short-lived, however. The blaze was knocked down shortly after firefighters from the Denver Fire Department dragged hoses down an alley and put water on it. The incident occurred at about...
DENVER, CO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

More than 100 firefighters battle blaze in Kittanning

A massive fire early Saturday spanned multiple structures along Orr Avenue in Kittanning, displacing up to 10 residents and leaving a storage facility in a pile of rubble, fire officials said. No one was injured in the blaze, which began at about 1 a.m., said Kittanning Fire Department Chief Buzz...
KITTANNING, PA
Sandusky Register

Firefighters battle blaze on Bardshar Road

MARGARETTA TWP. — Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Bardshar Road structure early Thursday. Firefighters extinguished a fire at a building in the 3100 block of Bardshar Road on Thursday, Jan. 21. 2022. Provided photo/MARGARETTA TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT. No one was hurt in a fire at a single-story building...
KTAL

Firefighters battle blaze in Shreveport neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters responded to an emergency call Thursday night at a home in the Queensborough neighborhood. Just before 5:45 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire on the 3100 block of Kentucky Ave. When they arrived at the scene smoke and fire were coming from the attic. As they fought the flames the home became structurally unsound. Firefighters used a ladder truck to reach the attic and pumped gallons of water through the upper windows to gain control of the fire. It took ten units and 30 firefighters to put out the flames.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NBC News

Firefighter injured in blaze at chemical plant in Passaic, N.J.

Firefighters continued to work early Saturday to contain a massive blaze at a pool chemical plant in New Jersey. The fire erupted at a Qualco plant in Passaic, New Jersey, on Friday evening and the roof and walls of the main structure went up in flames, Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost Sr. said in Facebook Live videos with Mayor Hector Carlos Lora.
PASSAIC, NJ
Romesentinel.com

Firefighters respond to several blazes across region

Cold winter weather this weekend led to a series of house and business fires throughout Oneida County and beyond. Fire officials struggled with ice and freezing temperatures as they fought multiple fires. • A woodworking shop in the Village of Lowville in Lewis County was destroyed in a fire Friday...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
News 12

Frigid temperatures challenged Passaic firefighters during 11-alarm blaze

As firefighters wrap up the fight against an industrial complex fire, temperatures are continuing to plunge. The fire chief says nearly two dozen firefighters slipped on ice and fell. News 12's Kristie Keleshian talks to Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost about how the firefighters are facing the elements.
PASSAIC, NJ
illinoisnewsnow.com

60 Firefighters Battle Saturday Night Blaze in Colona

60 firefighters from around Henry County were called in to battle a fire at a laundromat/convenience store in Colona on Sunday night. According to information from the Colona Fire Department, a passerby in the area of 412 First Avenue in Colona called 911 at approximately 10:49 Pm on Saturday night. Colona Fire Department was on the scene in 3 minutes and found the location emitting heavy smoke and with flames that could be seen on the backside of the building. Colona Fire Department battled the blaze and called for back up which lead to a pair of ladder trucks responding as the fire was significant. In all, 6 fire chiefs, 60 firefighters, 3 engines, 2 ladders, 8 tenders and 2 ambulances were called to the scene. The battle against the fire went on until approximately 3:30 Am on Sunday when it was finally brought to an end. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office. Firefighters from Coal Valley, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Silvis, Orion, Coyne Center, Osco, Sherrard, and Geneseo provided mutual aid. No one was injured in the fire as all who were in the building were able to get out safely.
COLONA, IL
Columbian

Vancouver firefighters battle third-floor apartment blaze

The Vancouver Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Monday night in the Ogden neighborhood after witnesses reported dense smoke coming from a unit on the third floor. Vancouver firefighters were called at about 7 p.m. to Pacific Apartments, 7818 N.E. 32nd St., in Vancouver, according to a statement from the fire department. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy, gray smoke coming from the unit. The fire sprinkler system had activated.
VANCOUVER, WA

