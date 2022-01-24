ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive open index of scholarly papers launches

By Dalmeet Singh Chawla, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenAlex catalogues hundreds of millions of scientific documents and charts connections between them. You have full access to this article via your institution. An ambitious free index of more than 200 million scientific documents that catalogues publication sources, author information and research topics, has been launched. The index, called...

www.nature.com

AFP

Making smartphone data anonymous no longer enough: study

Privacy measures that are meant to preserve the anonymity of smartphone users are no longer suitable for the digital age, a study suggested on Tuesday. Vast quantities of data are scooped up from smartphone apps by firms looking to develop products, conduct research or target consumers with adverts. In Europe and many other jurisdictions, companies are legally bound to make this data anonymous, often doing so by removing telltale details like names or phone numbers. But the study in the Nature Communications journal says this is no longer enough to keep identities private.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

martechseries.com

Arrivalist Launches Updated Daily Travel Index

New and Improved Platform Includes Overnight Stays. Location data company Arrivalist has updated its popular Daily Travel Index (DTI), which is widely known as a leading indicator of travel activity. The updated DTI features three new improvements, including the addition of overnight stays data on the website, up to four years of trending travel data (2019-2022) available for free, and the ability to compare trending travel data – organized by destination – across all 50 states.
TRAVEL
Nature.com

The rise and fall (and rise) of datasets

Growing criticisms of datasets that were built from user-generated data scraped from the web have led to the retirement or redaction of many popular benchmarks. Their afterlife, as copies or subsets that continue to be used, is a cause for concern. The fast pace of development in machine learning research...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Microsoft Is Finally Ready to Release the Long-Awaited "One Outlook"

For over a year now, there have been rumors of Microsoft uniting all of its Outlook apps under one banner, called "One Outlook." Now, after months of silence from the tech giant, we finally have more information on this revamp for the mail client. Unfortunately, it may still be some time before you get to use it.
TECHNOLOGY
BlogHer

A Brief Breakdown of Cumulative Layout Shift and Why Bloggers Should Care

Last year, Google released a “page experience” update. With new ranking factors worked into the mix, this search algorithm incorporates signals that speak to the user’s experience on their mobile device. This makes one thing clear: site owners must pay attention to how well users can navigate and interact with their site. Slow load time is a common roadblock, but it’s not the only one. Other user experience factors that can impact performance are speed, ease of navigation, readability, and content quality. Page experience signals already take mobile friendliness, safe-browsing, HTTPS security, and the removal of interstitial popups into account. With...
INTERNET
Wave of Long Island

Scholars’ Academy Juniors Launches New Website For School

A motivated group of eleventh-grade scholars recognized that their website was in need of an update. They did not want the Scholars’ Academy website to stay stagnant or behind the curve of functionality, design, and efficiency so they came together to develop a new modernized website and create social media profiles for their school. This was a short-term project that required true student collaboration, creativity, and grit.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
Wyoming News

How Blue United is Disrupting Healthcare Through Blockchain Technology

JACKSON, Wyo., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue United (Blue) is merging the worlds of healthcare and blockchain technology by creating a community that leverages smart contracts to authenticate and incentivize the healthy choices of its members. Launched as a partnership between health executives and blockchain technologists in 2018, Blue seeks to transform medical delivery on a global scale by redefining the cost-benefit relationship between healthcare and healthy living. ...
HEALTH
makeuseof.com

7 Reasons to Choose Windows 10 Over Windows 11

Windows 11 looks modern and inviting. And you might be tempted to give it a try. But before you jump on the bandwagon, it may be better to stick with Windows 10. For starters, Windows 10 is already well-supported. Software and hardware compatibility issues are few and far between. On the other hand, there have been major compatibility issues with Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â V....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Reply to: 'No direct evidence for the presence of Nubian Levallois technology and its association with Neanderthals at Shukbah Cave'

Replying to: E. Hallinan et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05072-7 (2022). An exclusive connection between Homo sapiens and Nubian Levallois technology has been posited, but remains to be demonstrated1. Our re-evaluation of the fossil and lithic material from Shukbah Cave confounds such assumptions due to the identification of a Neanderthal molar tooth alongside Nubian Levallois cores and points at the site2. Hallinan and colleagues3 question this finding, instead supporting the use of Nubian Levallois technology as a fossile directeur to track expansions of Homo sapiens. We tackle these critiques, highlighting the problematic foundations in the assertion that Nubian Levallois technology is a unique, discrete entity, resulting in its misuse to support simplistic culture-historical narratives.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

Microsoft: We're auto-upgrading more PCs to Windows 10 21H2, so get ready

Microsoft has extended the Windows 10 21H2 rollout further, to PCs on version 20H2 of Windows 10, as it nears end of life. It's the standard approach Microsoft has been taking to the Windows 10 rollout in recent years, which starts with a throttled release and accelerates a few months later. This release timing helps avoid early compatibility hiccups on different hardware and drivers, and then nudges machines on older versions of Windows 10 over to the current release.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Planar ultrasonic transducer based on a metasurface piezoelectric ring array for subwavelength acoustic focusing in water

The development of a new ultrasonic transducer capable of improved focusing performance has become a necessity to overcome the limitations of conventional ultrasonic transducer technology. In this study, we designed and optimized a metasurface piezoelectric ring device, and using multiphysics finite element analysis, we examined the performance of a planar ultrasonic transducer consisting of this device, a matching layer, a backing layer, and housing in producing a needle-like subwavelength focusing beam in water. For practical experiments, a metasurface piezoelectric ring device was fabricated using a laser ablation process. Subsequently, using a pulse-echo test, we found that the âˆ’Â 6Â dB bandwidth of a planar ultrasonic transducer with a center frequency of 1.0Â MHz was 37.5%. In addition, the results of an ultrasonic-focusing performance test showed that the full width at half-maximum of the axial subwavelength focusing beam was 0.78Î», and the full lateral width at half-maximum of the subwavelength lateral focusing beam was 7.03Î» at a distance of 10.89Î». The needle-like focused ultrasonic beam technology implemented with a piezoelectric ring array based new planar ultrasound transducer is expected to be used in high-resolution imaging devices or medical ultrasound focusing devices in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
Universe Today

Webb Has Arrived Successfully at L2

It’s really happening. The James Webb Space Telescope has successfully reached its orbital destination in space, 1.5 million km (1 million miles) from Earth. A final 5-minute thruster firing on January 24, 2022 put JWST in its halo orbit at the Sun-Earth Lagrange 2 (L2) point. The formal commissioning process can now begin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

