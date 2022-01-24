For third straight week, Ithaca’s gas prices are unchanged

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement gives President Joe Biden a chance to make his first nomination to the high court. It’s also a chance for Biden to fulfill a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to be a justice. Some things...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden committed to nominating the nation's first Black female Supreme Court justice, as he honored retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday. "The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person...
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but both sides kept the door open to further dialogue. The United States and NATO submitted written responses on Wednesday to...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who’s serving as guest host, and the...
Spotify says it will remove Neil Young’s music from its streaming platform, after the rockstar said he did not want to share the space with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. The streaming service said it regrets Young’s decision but hopes “to welcome him back soon.”Jan. 27, 2022.
President Biden spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday afternoon amid Russia's military buildup near Ukraine heightens tensions in the region. A White House readout of the call said Mr. Biden "reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine." The call comes a day after the U.S. delivered a response to Russia's demands, suggesting some room for progress on things like arms control in Europe, but remaining firm on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has voted to ban a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman, according to minutes from a board meeting. The McMinn County School Board decided Jan. 10 to...
The founder of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers must remain in custody pending his trial on charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a federal judge in Texas ruled Wednesday. Elmer Stewart Rhodes, charged with seditious conspiracy and other counts, poses a danger if released,...
London (CNN) — Prince Andrew is facing the prospect of a trial in a very public civil lawsuit for sexual abuse later this year. It is an unprecedented situation for a senior British royal -- the third child (and reportedly the favorite son) of Queen Elizabeth II -- and sets up a dramatic series of legal proceedings that will attract attention around the world and could have major ramifications for Buckingham Palace.
