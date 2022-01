NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The funeral service for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera has been scheduled for Friday, one week after he was shot and killed while on duty in Harlem. On Monday, the sea of support for family, friends and other officers who worked with Rivera continued, CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported. The mood was somber all morning in front of the 32nd Precinct, where Rivera worked. Dozens on their way to work stopped by and paid their respects at a growing memorial honoring the 22-year-old officer’s life. More than 100 candles and flowers sit just feet from the entrance of the precinct. “It’s sad,...

