How thinking like a publication can boost your marketing efforts

Increasing the diversity within a company's supplier and professional services network seems like a quick and easy way to boost diversity numbers, share the corporate spend wealth, leverage the power of vibrant new perspectives, and join forces with other companies with similar ideas about inclusion and social impact. And, it's popular! According to a 2021 survey of 100 large global companies from The Hackett Group, they expect diversity supply spend to increase by 50% by 2025. "While supplier diversity has been a hot topic since mid-2020, our volume of inquiries on the topic exploded by 500% last year," reported Gartner earlier this month.
