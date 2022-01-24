ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How thinking like a publication can boost your marketing efforts

By Michael Dreyfus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you specialize in luxury real estate sales, you need to specialize in luxury lifestyle marketing by default. Yet agents don’t always see this as part of their portfolio—and as a result, many of them miss a prime opportunity to differentiate themselves. I’ve been in this business...

Tech Times

How to use LinkedIn to Boost your Business in 2022?

LinkedIn is a platform for professional networking and career development. It gives opportunity to find and post jobs. It is beneficial as it enables the youth and job seekers to have employment, on the other hand it also enables options for the employers to hire the most talented, experienced, skilled and versatile personnel for their business. Furthermore, it's an American firm operating for long and launched with the basic idea of talent hunting. Not only that, but it has emerged as a leader in the employment-finding industry and eased the Interaction, which is beneficial in a variety of ways, like;
INTERNET
Inman.com

Popular technology provider Chime invests heavily in customer success

Real estate technology company Chime has gone all-in on customer service. According to a new press release, they’ve dedicated more than $1 million in the last year to make it a “top company objective.”. Are you receiving Inman’s Agent Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here for the latest...
SOFTWARE
Inman.com

22 reasons to be on a mega real estate team in 2022

The incontrovertible truth is that mega real estate teams now dominate the real estate landscape, says mega team leader Carl Medford. Here are 22 reasons agents who want to expand their horizons or increase their market share will, at some point, have to join a team or build one. Are...
REAL ESTATE
MySanAntonio

3 Ways Focusing on Office Accessibility Can Boost Your Reputation and ROI

As a legally blind CEO of my own motivational speaking/coaching company, founded in 2008, I know firsthand the value that improved accessibility in the office can bring. Throughout my years of living and working, I’ve learned that listening and responding to what people need is how you build synergy within a workspace, and that making accommodations for all team members and providing them with the tools to thrive sets a business up for success.
EDUCATION
VentureBeat

Learning how to code can be more beneficial than you think

In the not too distant past, when the word “coder” was mentioned, one often envisioned a young lad sitting as his computer in the dark until the wee hours. But did you know that the first coders were actually women? These days, any kind of stereotype can be thrown out the window as virtually anyone who is interested can become a coder, no matter the age of the demographic. And even if you have no aspirations of becoming a software engineer, learning to code can be beneficial in other areas of both your work and home life.
COMPUTERS
Fortune

Why your corporate supplier diversity efforts are not going as well as you think

This is the web version of raceAhead, Fortune’s daily newsletter on race, culture, and inclusive leadership. To get it delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here. Increasing the diversity within a company’s supplier and professional services network seems like a quick and easy way to boost diversity numbers, share the corporate spend wealth, leverage the power of vibrant new perspectives, and join forces with other companies with similar ideas about inclusion and social impact. And, it’s popular! According to a 2021 survey of 100 large global companies from The Hackett Group, they expect diversity supply spend to increase by 50% by 2025. “While supplier diversity has been a hot topic since mid-2020, our volume of inquiries on the topic exploded by 500% last year,” reported Gartner earlier this month.
BUSINESS
Inman.com

How to build a company culture that supports agent success

Connect Now panelists from Century 21, The Agency and RE/MAX share how they offer technology and networks where collaboration is the norm. Be the smartest person in the room. Impress your clients, outshine your competition, and be that person who knows everyone. Sign up for the 2022 virtual event bundle to unlock access to fresh content every month. You’ll be able to engage live with experts, listen in to discussions while you’re on the go, and watch the replays. Register now and you’ll also receive virtual access to Inman Connect New York in April – don’t wait!
REAL ESTATE
NewsTimes

Digital Marketing is Crowded, So How Can Your Agency Dominate?

Digital marketing has been a lucrative industry for the past couple of decades. Just about every business you can think of needs to have an online presence. Every online presence needs to be supported with a collection of marketing, advertising and PR strategies. Perhaps you were ahead of the curve or you have an incredibly talented team. If so, you’ve no doubt made a lot of money helping business owners with their search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click advertising (PPC), social media and other marketing efforts.
ECONOMY
Inman.com

Do you speak your millennial clients' language?

Take Inman’s millennial quiz to see how well you understand the largest homebuying cohort in the U.S. This is post is part of Inman’s series on the ways people from different generations approach the homebuying experience. Check back in the coming days for additional stories on homebuyers from Generation Z, Generation X and the baby boom generation as part of Agent Appreciation Month. Take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale, and subscribe to Inman Select for only $85.
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

22 social media post ideas for real estate agents in 2022

If you’ve got that social media writer’s block, Jimmy Burgess has gathered 22 social media ideas to post in 2022. Use these to connect better with your ideal clients. Content leads to contracts. We all know that we should be posting more on social media, but what should we be posting? The following are 22 social media post ideas that will help you grow your reach, increase engagement, and lead to more business.
INTERNET
Inman.com

Your success hinges on these 3 numbers: Do you know them?

Numbers don’t lie. If you want to grow in real estate, you have to evaluate and focus on the right ones. Here are a few questions you can ask yourself to understand where your business is coming from and how to push it forward. What we inspect, we can...
REAL ESTATE
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

How Customer Discovery Can Significantly Enhance Your Product-Market Fit

For entrepreneurs and startups, coming up with an idea for a new product or service can be exciting. It may be tempting to charge into the marketplace with an unreasonable sense of optimism that everyone will be begging to buy your product. Unfortunately, this isn’t a reality for most companies. In fact, according to Harvard Business School Professor Clayton Christensen, about 95% of the 30,000 products introduced each year will fail. Why?
ECONOMY
Times Union

How Newsletter Sponsorships Can Maximize Your Marketing

You want to maximize your marketing efforts and be where viewers are as a business. But very few are using the sponsored newsletter to grow their customer leads. Newsletter sponsorships can transform your marketing strategy, allowing your business to reach millions of customers. Add newsletter sponsorships to your marketing arsenal to increase the conversion rates of your campaigns. These ads are already in front of qualified leads interested in your product or service.
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

How to Break Your Procrastination Habits and Boost Productivity

Being a successful agent isn’t just showings and closing deals. For most real estate professionals, a large chunk of the actual job involves completing tedious tasks and paperwork. So, it makes sense then that procrastinating is not all that uncommon for those in the industry. How, though, do you...
NETFLIX
commercialintegrator.com

How Integrators Can Boost Internal Security

It’s easy for technologists to start looking for technical solutions to help with solving problems, including our own. Like most IT services providers, we’ve been taking an inward look, especially since the summer of supply-chain attacks. Had we been practicing what we were preaching to our clients?. We’ve...
SOFTWARE
Inman.com

Luxury Presence acquires quality management startup WorkClout

Real estate marketing company Luxury Presence announced Wednesday that it has acquired quality management startup WorkClout. Luxury Presence said in a statement that WorkClout “provides a quality management platform that helps manufacturers streamline and automate internal audits, document control, visual inspections, training and preventive quality design.”. The company also...
SOFTWARE
Inman.com

How to work with baby boomers, the X-factor in today's housing market

Baby boomers are the second-largest generation in U.S. history. They’re now becoming empty nesters and retiring but remain a force in the housing market. This is the fourth installment in Inman’s series on the ways people from different generations approach the homebuying experience. Click here for part one on millennials, here for part two on Gen Z and here for part three on Gen X. Also, check back in the coming days for additional stories as part of Agent Appreciation Month. And take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale, and subscribe to Inman Select for only $85.
REAL ESTATE

