How thinking like a publication can boost your marketing efforts

In the not too distant past, when the word “coder” was mentioned, one often envisioned a young lad sitting as his computer in the dark until the wee hours. But did you know that the first coders were actually women? These days, any kind of stereotype can be thrown out the window as virtually anyone who is interested can become a coder, no matter the age of the demographic. And even if you have no aspirations of becoming a software engineer, learning to code can be beneficial in other areas of both your work and home life.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 HOURS AGO