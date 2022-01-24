The Best In Iceland

My name is James Rail, an American, who has been living in Gardaber, a suburb of Reykjavik, Iceland, for almost 60 years. Obviously, gardening conditions in Iceland are different with a short growing season, cool temperatures, and strong winds. Nevertheless, with the long daylight hours of summer, flowers and trees grow surprisingly well. As a novice gardener, it has taken me a long time to establish my garden, which now has some 140 varieties of perennials, 38 different bushes, and 9 kinds of trees. I built a sunroom onto my house that has added several more months to my gardening joy. In spite of temps near freezing in the winter and with limited daylight hours, I have succulents and cactus surviving along with fuchsias and bougainvillea in the sunroom.

GARDENING ・ 1 DAY AGO