The Best In Iceland

By Arne Kaehler
chessbase.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIceland's population of about 370000 is rather small, compared to it's size of over 100,000 km2. This means that the country has about the same population density as Australia, or Namibia. | Iceland Photos: Pixabay. The waterfall Seljalandsfoss. Rural Icelandic landscape. Aurora Boralis. Around a third of the total...

The Independent

2 women in Norway's Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19

Two members of Norway s women's cross-country ski squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of next month's Beijing Olympics, the team said Wednesday.Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå contracted COVID-19 at a training camp in the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm and are now isolating.Norwegian cross-country manager Espen Bjervig said in a video call their participation in the Olympics was uncertain.Team doctor Øystein Andersen said Italian rules mean that Weng and Kalvå will be in isolation for 10 days, until Feb. 3. The opening ceremony is on Feb. 4 and the Olympic cross-country skiing program starts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Most Gold Medals at Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are coming up. They will open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter events.  Getting into the spirit of things, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the countries by the most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics, using data from Olympedia. The results look […]
SPORTS
The Independent

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee switch focus to Birmingham 2022

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee both said the Commonwealth Games was their main focus this year after being named alongside Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell in Team England’s triathlon line-up.Birmingham 2022 takes place from July 28-August 8 and triathlon will be the first medal event on the programme at Sutton Park.Yee told the PA news agency: “We’re really fortunate to have the Commonwealth Games this year, I think it’s come at a good time, kind of continuing on from the Olympics last year and keeping a bit of that momentum.Team Announcement 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@jonny_brownlee, @sophiecoldwell, @georgiatb and @Lixsanyee have been named as...
SPORTS
Boston Globe

She canceled her Iceland trip in time. Where’s her refund?

Q. I had to cancel a trip to Iceland when my fully vaccinated daughter and her boyfriend, who was supposed to travel with us, contracted COVID-19. I had to cancel all the prepaid components of our trip, which required many e-mails and phone calls. I was within the cancellation window for all the components of our vacation.
LIFESTYLE
Person
Bobby Fischer
Person
Anish Giri
Person
Levon Aronian
Person
Mikhail Tal
Person
Wesley So
Person
Fabiano Caruana
bridalmusings.com

Wild Winter Ice Cave Wedding In Iceland

“We needed boots with a decent grip to scale the side of the glacier and enter our ice cave ceremony location.” Adventurous brides & grooms, this wild Iceland wedding is for you!. Ashley and David trekked through 60 kilometers per hour winds, hail, rain, sleet, snow, and black quicksand...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cruiseindustrynews.com

Iceland ProCruises Extends Early Bird Rates

Iceland ProCruises has extended the early bird discount for all cruises in 2022 for an additional 60 days into the New Year, now going through the end of February. "We want to give people more time to make decisions about travel," said CEO Gudmundur Kjartansson. Those booking one of the...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Jet2 announces biggest-ever Iceland programme

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have announced the company’s biggest-ever Iceland programme in response to “strong demand” for winter 2022-23. The airline and sister tour operator’s expanded programme includes twice-weekly services from Birmingham and Manchester airports and its first Iceland routes from Bristol. Almost 120 outbound services to...
INDUSTRY
passionpassport.com

Capturing the Surreal Stillness of Winter in Iceland

Growing up in a little town situated in the mountains on the eastern corner of the Czech Republic, I spent a good part of my childhood in nature. Most of my time was spent biking, hiking, and foraging for mushrooms with my parents or grandparents. This love for nature continued well on into my teenage years—the neighboring mountains proved to be a great hideout when I was skipping school.
PHOTOGRAPHY
#Iceland#History Of Chess#World Chess Championship#Chess Players#Chess Game#The Philippines Interview#The Mega Database#Sicilian
TripAdvisor Blog

Your guide to doing Iceland's Golden Circle from Reykjavik

Iceland has become one of the most popular destinations to visit in recent years, for its majestic and otherworldly sights that are scattered across its dream-like landscapes. While there are plenty of ways to experience Iceland, locals and travelers will point you to the iconic Golden Circle, a 186-mile route that takes you past gushing geysers, national parks and other iconic Icelandic natural wonders. Here’s all you need to know about doing this incredible route, from the best sights to see to guided tours and other tips and tricks.
WORLD
equallywed.com

LGBTQ+ honeymoon destination: Iceland

The only way to describe Iceland is magical. It truly is. Iceland, which passed its marriage equality law in June 2010, is like no other place I’ve visited in the world. Its topography, climate, people, culture, history and nightlife blended together make Iceland a surreal adventure that everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime. Iceland is a fantastic location for an LGBTQ+ honeymoon destination, especially for adventurous couples. In my case, this is my second visit to the country, and probably not my last.
LIFESTYLE
Cape Gazette

Trying to keep warm in Iceland with the Cape Gazette

In December, Joe and Cheryl Hoechner of Pilottown Village toured Southwest Iceland and loved it! Iceland is a land of the Northern Lights, volcanos, lava flows, occasional earthquakes, sheep, glacial floods, friendly people, urban traffic circles, fresh seafood, unpronounceable names, low-cost electricity, and a lot of steam heat. Iceland has...
LIFESTYLE
celebrityaccess.com

Ingrooves Acquires Iceland’s Alda Music

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (CelebrityAccess) — Music distributor and marketing company Ingrooves, announced it has expanded into Iceland through the acquisition of one of the island nation’s leading music distributors and record labels, Alda Music. Following the acquisition, Alda will continue to be led by current CEO Sölvi Blöndal and...
BUSINESS
finegardening.com

James’s Rock Pile Garden in Iceland

My name is James Rail, an American, who has been living in Gardaber, a suburb of Reykjavik, Iceland, for almost 60 years. Obviously, gardening conditions in Iceland are different with a short growing season, cool temperatures, and strong winds. Nevertheless, with the long daylight hours of summer, flowers and trees grow surprisingly well. As a novice gardener, it has taken me a long time to establish my garden, which now has some 140 varieties of perennials, 38 different bushes, and 9 kinds of trees. I built a sunroom onto my house that has added several more months to my gardening joy. In spite of temps near freezing in the winter and with limited daylight hours, I have succulents and cactus surviving along with fuchsias and bougainvillea in the sunroom.
GARDENING
The Independent

Winter-less Olympics? 20 out of 21 cities that hosted Games could soon be too hot for events

On a rapidly-heating planet is there a future for a global event whose premise is the availability of snow and ice?That is the question posed by a new study which explores how Winter Olympics host cities will be impacted this century by global temperature rise under low and high emissions scenarios. A research team, led by the department of geography and environmental management at the University of Waterloo in Canada, also asked elite athletes and their coaches how the effects of the climate crisis were impacting their disciplines.“Our sports are going to end unless there is serious change in...
FIFA
Atlas Obscura

How a Big Mac Became a ‘Historical Artifact’ in Iceland

In 2012, when moving out of his house, Hjörtur Smárason found in his garage a pair of old, mice-chewed roller blades, tools, boxes, and an untouched bag of food from McDonald’s, still in its paper bag. It had been sitting there for three years after Smárason purchased one last McDonald’s meal, a Big Mac and fries, on the day before the three outlets of the fast food chain in Iceland closed their doors in 2009. Surprisingly to him, the bag was in immaculate condition. Even the mice had left it alone.
WORLD
elliott.org

Iceland Car Rental charged my card, and my refund is missing

When Kristen Nelson cancels her trip to Iceland in 2020, the refund for her rental car is frozen. The car rental company wants her to accept a credit. Can it do that?. I’m trying to get a full refund from Iceland Car Rental for our trip to Iceland in August 2020 that was canceled because of COVID. At the time we booked the rental, in March 2020, they offered a “100 percent money back” guarantee. We notified them to cancel our reservation as soon as our flight was canceled, in July 2020. Can you help me get my $545 back? — Kristen Nelson, Minnetonka, Minn.

