ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Rethinking currency monopolies: Bitcoin could fix Turkey’s financial crisis

By Frank Holmes
irei.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s January 2021, and the Turkish lira is near an all-time low against the U.S. dollar as President Recep Erdogan continues to implement what the Wall Street Journal calls “unconventional economic policies.” Turkish households saw the value of the national currency plunge nearly 30 percent in November alone, making everything from...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

Here’s How the Ukraine Crisis Might Impact Bitcoin and the Crypto Market

The downturn we’ve seen over the past few weeks is largely the result of things other than Russia-Ukraine tensions. Analysts tend to think that direct armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine (and perhaps their allies) will definitely make its impact felt. However, while potentially substantial, most impacts might be...
CURRENCIES
AFP

Fed signals first US rate hike since pandemic coming in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave a clear signal the central bank is ready to raise US interest rates in March for the first time since cutting them to zero when Covid-19 broke out. That would end the era of easy money that fueled Wall Street's record-setting run during the pandemic. In a press conference following the year's first meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee, Powell underscored the central bank's willingness to fight rampant inflation, even as he expects prices to subside this year. "I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in an unusually frank comment on the Fed's planned actions.
BUSINESS
The Independent

IMF cuts world growth forecast due to omicron, other woes

The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4% in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States — world’s largest economy — to 4% from the 5.2% it predicted in October. The agency no longer expects any economic...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Friedrich Hayek
beincrypto.com

IMF Urges El Salvador to Drop Bitcoin as Currency, Citing Financial Stability Risks

The International Monetary Fund is urging El Salvador to stop using Bitcoin as legal tender citing financial stability risks. In a statement on Jan 25, the IMF acknowledged that El Salvador is “rebounding quickly” from the pandemic-induced economic contractions but warned about the risks of adopting Bitcoin. Sponsored.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Currency#Fiat Currency#Financial System#Turkish#The Wall Street Journal#Austrian#European#Ether
wibqam.com

Explainer-Lebanon’s financial crisis and how it happened

(Reuters) – Lebanon is grappling with a deep economic crisis after successive governments piled up debt following the 1975-1990 civil war with little to show for their spending binge. Banks, central to the service-oriented economy, are paralysed. Savers have been locked out of dollar accounts or told that funds...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Are Turkey’s efforts to fix the economy working?

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s government and central bank have taken unconventional steps in recent weeks to prop up a beleaguered economy crippled by skyrocketing consumer prices, instead of ending a much-criticized plan to cut interest rates. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s insistence on cutting rates — the opposite...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkey strikes currency swap deal with UAE as ties warm

ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turkey and the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday they had agreed a nearly $5-billion swap deal in local currencies, in a sign of warming diplomatic relations that provides Ankara financial support as it faces economic turmoil. The agreement between the countries' central banks comes...
WORLD
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy