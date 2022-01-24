Rethinking currency monopolies: Bitcoin could fix Turkey’s financial crisis
By Frank Holmes
irei.com
4 days ago
It’s January 2021, and the Turkish lira is near an all-time low against the U.S. dollar as President Recep Erdogan continues to implement what the Wall Street Journal calls “unconventional economic policies.” Turkish households saw the value of the national currency plunge nearly 30 percent in November alone, making everything from...
The downturn we’ve seen over the past few weeks is largely the result of things other than Russia-Ukraine tensions. Analysts tend to think that direct armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine (and perhaps their allies) will definitely make its impact felt. However, while potentially substantial, most impacts might be...
Elon Musk’s electric vehicle giant has made no changes to its bitcoin holdings during the last quarter of 2021. The financial statements published by Tesla in regards to its Q4 2021 performance indicated that the firm’s BTC position had remained the same, worth approximately $1.26 billion. It was...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave a clear signal the central bank is ready to raise US interest rates in March for the first time since cutting them to zero when Covid-19 broke out.
That would end the era of easy money that fueled Wall Street's record-setting run during the pandemic.
In a press conference following the year's first meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee, Powell underscored the central bank's willingness to fight rampant inflation, even as he expects prices to subside this year.
"I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in an unusually frank comment on the Fed's planned actions.
The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4% in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States — world’s largest economy — to 4% from the 5.2% it predicted in October. The agency no longer expects any economic...
The International Monetary Fund is urging El Salvador to stop using Bitcoin as legal tender citing financial stability risks. In a statement on Jan 25, the IMF acknowledged that El Salvador is “rebounding quickly” from the pandemic-induced economic contractions but warned about the risks of adopting Bitcoin. Sponsored.
El Salvador’s leader recently met with the Turkish President. Amid talks of cooperation and investment, it is likely that the issue of Bitcoin might later be broached by Turkey’s government. A landmark Turkish crypto legislation is on the horizon for the European nation. El Salvador’s government revealed president...
(Reuters) – Lebanon is grappling with a deep economic crisis after successive governments piled up debt following the 1975-1990 civil war with little to show for their spending binge. Banks, central to the service-oriented economy, are paralysed. Savers have been locked out of dollar accounts or told that funds...
Although commodity prices have soared so far in 2022, with Brent crude on Wednesday notching its highest price since October 2014, commodity-based currencies have been relatively subdued. BMO Capital Markets European Head of FX Strategy Stephen Gallo suggested that ripple effects from China could be feeding into the performance of...
Yesterday in a post, I speculated that the Bitcoin's move to the upside was potentially a signal "a bottom is in place". After all, the price moved above a trend line on the hourly chart, the 100 hour moving average and 200 hour MA. All were bullish technical developments. There...
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s government and central bank have taken unconventional steps in recent weeks to prop up a beleaguered economy crippled by skyrocketing consumer prices, instead of ending a much-criticized plan to cut interest rates. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s insistence on cutting rates — the opposite...
ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turkey and the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday they had agreed a nearly $5-billion swap deal in local currencies, in a sign of warming diplomatic relations that provides Ankara financial support as it faces economic turmoil. The agreement between the countries' central banks comes...
"The swelling inflation is not in line with the realities of our country," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament. Turkey's inflation rate hit 36% in December. Turkey's lira lost 44% of its value in 2021, due in large part to a refusal by the president to raise interest rates to rein in inflation.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its global growth outlook for 2022, largely reflecting forecast markdowns in the two largest world economies, the U.S. and China. The impact of the IMF report...
The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street.
A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices.
Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding.
The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
Comments / 0