NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lashawn McNeil, the man police say opened fire on NYPD officers in Harlem late last week, killing one and gravely injuring another, died at the hospital Monday, police sources told CBS2. McNeil, 47, was shot in the head and right arm as he tried to flee the scene, police said. Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she was having a dispute with her son at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on West 135th Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard. The woman told police she recently had a medical...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO