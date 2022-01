Sony’s audio products are generally regarded as some of the best in the business, despite having difficult names. The Sony WH-1000XM4 is widely popular as the best pair of headphones with noise cancellation, and a few months back, Sony brought that same tech to truly wireless earbuds in the form of the WF-1000XM4. The Sony WF-1000XM4 even made it to our list of the best wireless earbuds that you can buy. While the wireless earbuds launched globally back in mid-2021, Sony has now launched the Sony WF-1000XM4 in India for a price of ₹19,990. If you were looking for a premium pair of TWS earbuds, these can be a good option.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO