For the past several years, one trade target that has often been linked to the Milwaukee Bucks is Robert Covington. The Bucks have expressed interest in the versatile forward before, as they reportedly made a run at him before the 2020-21 season when he was with the Houston Rockets. However, they struck out as Covington was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers instead, where he currently resides. Yet, it may not be for long as Covington has been shrouded in trade speculation amidst what has been a tough season for the injury-riddled Blazers.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO