If you're on the hunt for a laptop that can tackle your clerical needs without breaking the bank, then a Chromebook is the way to go. Chromebooks have cemented its stake in the mobile computing space through affordability and ease-of-use. And every once in awhile, there are deals on these Chrome OS-powered systems that put them at an even smaller fraction of the cost of traditional laptops and MacBooks. For a limited time, Best Buy has the Acer Chromebook 311 on sale for just $109 ($140 off), making it one of the best-value Chromebooks for remote workers and students.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO