New image of Iron Age broch reconstruction plan

Covid among children and teenagers is keeping infection levels high, while many people with Omicron say they have been infected before, according to a new study.Coronavirus infections have slowed down in England but the highest prevalence was in primary school children at 7.81% between January 5 and 20 this year, while overall it was 4.41%.It means that during this period one in 23 people in England was infected with Covid.This is the highest figure since the beginning of Imperial College London’s React-1 study, which has been running since May 2020.Researchers further found that most people infected during the study period,...

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO