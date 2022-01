The NHS patient safety watchdog has launched an investigation into community mental health care following the death of a 56-year-old woman, The Independent can reveal.The Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB), which has recently been hit with its own scandal and has been stripped of it maternity investigation powers, has begun examining how patients in crisis with severe mental health needs are assessed by NHS services.The investigation came after warnings from multiple coroners over the poor assessment of suicide risk in people in mental health crisis in the last year and followed the death of Frances Wellburn, who took her own...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO