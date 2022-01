Damian Mol recently won a Tour Card at PDC Q-School. The 23-year-old Dutchman is set to join the PDC ProTour for the first time this season. “My first thought was certainly not to return home after three days. We had travelled to Niedernhausen in Germany with three players and I certainly didn't want to be the only one who would not survive the first phase. Fortunately, on the first day I immediately made it to the semi-finals and I was sure of qualification for the final phase, so I could sleep in quietly for the next two days and practice some extra", Mol told Darts Actueel.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO