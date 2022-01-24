ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kirsten Dunst to star in Civil War

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirsten Dunst is to star in the action movie 'Civil War'. The 39-year-old...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
MOVIES
Mix 97.9 FM

Kirsten Dunst Says ‘Of Course’ She’d Play Mary Jane Again

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. But you’ve seen it by now, right?. Spider-Man: No Way Home did the impossible (or at least the often denied by various actors) and brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as the first and second Peter Parkers of movies for a live-action Spider-Man team-up for the ages. Sadly, though, their supporting casts did not join them in the film. There was no returning Mary Janes, no Gwen Stacys, no earlier versions of Aunt May, and the only J. Jonah Jameson to speak of was the new bald one played by J.K. Simmons.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cailee Spaeny
Person
Alex Garland
Person
Wagner Moura
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Stephen Mckinley Henderson
heroichollywood.com

Kirsten Dunst Optimistic About Returning To ‘Spider-Man’ As Mary Jane Watson

Kirsten Dunst is optimistic about returning as Mary Jane Watson in a new Spider-Man movie. About a month since it hit theaters, fans are still reeling from excitement seeing the return of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man in No Way Home. His return, along with Andrew Garfield, brought millions of fans around the world cheering as they joined the screen with Tom Holland in the biggest film in the webhead’s cinematic history.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kirsten Dunst Still Hasn't Seen Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters last month and it's already passed $1 billion to become the sixth-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office. One of the biggest draws of the Marvel film has been the cameos from former Spider-Man stars. Not only did many past villains appear in the film, including Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), Willen Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Jamie Foxx (Electro), but fans were thrilled by the return of former Peter Parkers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Rumors about the movies cast began to circulate a year before its release, and one star that was originally thought to be involved with the film was Kirsten Dunst, who played M.J. opposite Maguire's Spider-Man. Not only is Dunst not in the film, but she recently admitted to People that she hasn't seen Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
CBS News

Kirsten Dunst on "The Power of the Dog" and her approach to acting

Kirsten Dunst remembers shooting a particularly poignant scene from her latest film "The Power of the Dog." In it, she and her real-life partner, Jesse Plemons, play two deeply lonely people who've finally found a connection in 1920s Montana. Dunst told correspondent Luke Burbank, "Do you wanna know the truth?...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Kirsten Dunst Is Open to Reprise Her Role as Mary Jane in 'Spider-Man'

Kirsten Dunst revealed that she is more than open to return as Mary Jane in future Spider-Man films. The 39-year-old actress recently shared that it would be an easy decision for her to make as it took up a substantial period of both her professional and personal life. “Of course I would. Of course. I’ve been asked about that a few times. That’s a no-brainer,” she told PEOPLE. “That was a huge part of my career and my life.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil War#Film Star
epicstream.com

Spider-Man Star Kirsten Dunst Addresses Whether She Wants to Play Mary Jane Watson Again

We all know now that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and the villains from their respective films made their comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home which was celebrated by fans and contributed to the huge success that the film has gotten at the box office. As a result, a lot of fans are now demanding for Sony to continue their iterations of Spider-Man and it looks like one of Maguire's co-stars is interested to continue the journey as well.
MOVIES
ABC7 Los Angeles

Oscar buzz about Kirsten Dunst in 'The Power of the Dog'

NEW YORK -- This year's Oscar nominations are announced on February 8, and Kirsten Dunst is looking for her first Academy Award recognition after a long career that began as a child growing up in New Jersey. She has already earned a nod from The Screen Actors Guild for "The...
MOVIES
CBS News

Here Comes The Sun: A Kirsten Dunst exclusive and an artistic provocateur

Kirsten Dunst has spent the better part of her life in front of the camera. In a "Here Comes The Sun" exclusive, she discusses freedom from fear and other lessons learned from acting. We also have a story on influential artist Marcel Duchamp that may leave you asking, "Is that art?" "Here Comes The Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

From Timothée Chalamet to Chloe Zhao, Variety’s 10 to Watch Series Has Spotlighted Emerging Talent for 25 Years

For the past 25 years, Variety editors and staff have compiled annual lists of industry talent to look out for, stretching various capacities, including directors, writers, producers, cinematographers, and comics. When looking back on the lists from each year, it’s striking to see how many impactful names have blossomed with hugely successful careers within Hollywood, and with some of the individuals taking a surprising route to stardom. It also underscores the innate ability of the Variety team to discover and take early note of the many talented people who have become entertainment icons over several generations. The first 10 Actors to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

How ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Writer-Director Jane Campion Explores “The Vulnerability, The Brutality, And The Fear” Of Toxic Masculinity

“I have tennis elbow” Jane Campion says, stretching an arm out across the Zoom screen from her temporary Joshua Tree home. She’s in California for the release of her film The Power of the Dog—a Western set in Montana and shot in her native New Zealand. Despite what her repetitive strain injury might suggest, Campion is by no means Wimbledon-ready. She has only learned tennis very recently during the pandemic and seems delighted by the humbling surrender of trying something new. “I just can’t tell you the excitement I felt one night when I was playing with my coach and I hit...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
Variety

Bradley Cooper Says Replacing Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Nightmare Alley’ Exposed His Insecurities

Bradley Cooper earned rave reviews for his lead performance in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” but the eight-time Oscar nominee was not necessarily the director’s first choice for the job. It was Leonardo DiCaprio, who del Toro originally cast in the role of Stanton Carlisle, a drifter and con artist who rises from lowly carnival worker to a renowned mentalist. Speaking to Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, Cooper opened up about replacing DiCaprio and how not being first choice exposed his own insecurities. “‘Nightmare Alley’ was an interesting example of how insecure...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy