A sudden price crash followed by several days of steady losses have pushed bitcoin to its lowest level in six months, down more than 50 per cent from the all-time high it experienced in November.The abrupt downturn has renewed fears of a so-called ‘Crypto Winter’, with some analysts warning that it could be years before bitcoin and the broader market fully recovers.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketAs is usually the case with major movements in the crypto market, the latest price collapse can be attributed to various factors, including a crackdown on crypto operations in Kazakhstan and fears...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO