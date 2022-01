A few early retail copies of the upcoming new Pokemon adventure, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, have been sold by an unknown retailer before the actual release date next Friday. It seems as though a few people who received the game early have uploaded the game to illegal ROM sites, which means that Pokemon Legends: Arceus is now playable via an emulator. Some of those who have downloaded the ROMs have been freely live streaming the game on Twitch and as I type there are people online playing through it and streaming the full game to a small number of viewers. As we mentioned previously the game is out there in the wild so it is going to be hard for Pokemon fans to avoid the spoilers online.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO