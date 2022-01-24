ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work your way toward your best self with some much-deserved self care

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase “new year, new you” might feel like a cliche. However, seizing the start of a new year as a reason to focus on yourself is absolutely a good thing. And it can have benefits that last you far beyond January 2022. Practice positive habits, mindfulness,...

Black Enterprise

Give Your Teeth The Care They Deserve With This High-Powered Toothbrush

No one likes going to the dentist. The mere thought alone is enough to drive some people to the ledge because of sheer anxiety. Unfortunately, going to the dentist is a fact of life. Even those with dentures aren’t spared from the experience. One way to make those dreaded trips to the dentist more bearable is to practice proper preventative maintenance during the other times of the year.
LIFESTYLE
Yoga Journal

40 Ways Our Editors and Readers Practice Self-Care

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Let’s be honest—January can be a bleak month. The energy that comes with the start of a new year quickly comes and passes, and, suddenly, we’re stuck with cold mornings, lots of darkness, and an endless stretch of winter ahead of us. Those resolutions about taking more time for yourself? They’re slipping away. You may have come into 2022 inspired to practice more self-care, but between work, family obligations and, you know, the world, it’s difficult to do just that. But self-care doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. We asked our readers on Instagram to share some of their favorite ways to practice self-care—and included some of our own. Our hope is that, by viewing this list, you’ll be inspired to find five minutes (or a whole blissful day) to take care of the most important person in your life—you.
YOGA
In Style

These Are the Best Self-Care Subscriptions to Support Your Mind and Body in 2022

"Self care" is a term that gets thrown around a lot, but its specific meaning changes from person to person. Pampering yourself is certainly part of it, but it's more about taking care of your mental and physical wellbeing, however that translates. Maybe you're someone who needs to take quiet time to recharge by lighting a candle and reading a book after a lot of social interaction. Or perhaps your version of self care is hitting the gym to boost endorphins and break a sweat. No matter how you interpret the expression, a new year is the perfect time to realign priorities and put yourself first.
LIFESTYLE
slpecho.com

The importance of a self-care routine

As the semester ends, one tends to focus more on their grades rather than themselves. Over the years I’ve learned that one can both manage their grades and have a self-care routine without one having to worry. Maintaining a self-care routine in your day-to-day life is important. One way...
MENTAL HEALTH
Oprah
TrendHunter.com

Relaxing Self-Care Kits

The ‘Self-Love Gift Set’ provides users with the tools to treat themselves to a relaxing night in. Each kit comes with ‘Heart-Shaped Shower Steamers,’ a Heart-Shaped Massage Tool,’ and a ‘Calming Lavender Heat Pillow.’. For a fragrant spa-inspired bath, the Heart-Shaped Shower Steamers contain...
LIFESTYLE
knowtechie.com

The best way to care for your tech equipment

Whether you happen to be a scientist, an engineer, or a tinkerer of tech in your spare time, looking after your equipment is vital to not only your safety but the overall longevity and effectiveness of your gadgets. It can be all-too-easy to forget to establish a sufficient maintenance routine,...
ELECTRONICS
countryliving.com

14 bath trays to upgrade your self-care routine in 2022

A long, hot soak in the bath is always time well spent – especially after a chilly (likely wet!) winter walk. If, like us, you’re a fan of lighting a scented candle, reading, or indulging in the occasional glass of wine during your designated relaxation time, then bath trays can help keep everything to hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
purewow.com

12 Ways to Step Up Your Self Care Game in 2022

This tiny toy comes with seven suction modes for an O that’s anything but little. We guess the best gifts really do come in small packages. What better way to hydrate dry, thirsty skin than with a nourishing blend of antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins? The refreshing sandalwood and cypress scent is just an added bonus.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Self-Care Reminder Candles

The ‘Me Time Candle’ reminds consumers to slow down and take some time out for themselves in their busy lives. The maker of this candle is Rachel Glarner, who has, as her description says, “opened a small candles, jewelry, and aromatherapy shop to help bring those same feelings of calm to the world.”
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Playful Self-Care Bath Kits

A trio of CBD bath salts is offered by Foria in a playful kit. The collection promises to enhance one's self-care ritual—which is an important necessity as life can get a bit out of control. The brand boasts that the kit will "turn your tub into an everyday oasis."
SKIN CARE
ahealthiermichigan.org

Winter Self-Care Guide: Sleep

We’ve meditated, journaled and exercised so far this winter on our self-care journey here on A Healthier Michigan. And now it’s time for something a little more difficult: sleep. Sleep has the power to make or break your day. And getting a good night’s rest doesn’t start when...
MICHIGAN STATE
ABC 4

Take a step toward healing with this self-care book

Surae sits down with Author Tiffani Patlán to talk about Amazon Bestseller: “Unlocking Your Ability to Heal”. This book was written to share the steps into unlocking an ability to heal within. Patlán shares her personal life stories on various types of abuse and ways to overcome it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TrendHunter.com

Muscle Recovery Self-Care Collections

Athletes and sports enthusiasts know the importance of muscle recovery self-care after a strenuous workout or a competition. Two brands—Canadian-based SELV Rituel and Montreal-based multidisciplinary training studio ACTE Training—have teamed up to deliver a wellness capsule that precisely focuses on after-sports care. Products in this revolutionary line include...
WORKOUTS
MindBodyGreen

Instead Of Doing Your Self-Care Solo, Try These 6 Fresh Ideas With Your Friends

We’ll just say what everyone’s been thinking: Self-care is due for a massive refresh. By now we all understand the importance of taking care of the real #1 (AKA ourselves), but we’ve fallen into a lackluster routine of lotions, potions, and bubble baths. Not only have we sampled every sheet mask on the shelves, but we’ve forgotten one critical aspect of self-care: that it’s always better together.
LIFESTYLE
thewestsidegazette.com

Cannabis and ‘Self-Care’ Can Work Well Together

Anyone who does something to feel better, either mentally or physically, or both, is experiencing “self-care.” That term would seem to be self-explanatory; however, it’s open to interpretation. Getting a manicure may be one way, while going for a long walk may be another’s preferred method.
HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

The Best Way to Work Out Your Brain

Crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and games on Lumosity may have some benefits for your brain. Unfortunately, they fall far short of something else. Cardiovascular exercise, which gets the heart pumping, the muscles moving, and the sweat glands working, is one of the best medicines for your body. And when something is good for the body, it is often good for the brain.
FITNESS

