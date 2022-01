It was all going to plan until it wasn’t. The first time Kerrang! spoke to frontman Ben Kowalewicz about Billy Talent’s eagerly-anticipated sixth album in 2020, they were still hard at work on it in the studio. The Toronto titans – completed by guitarist Ian D’Sa, bassist Jonathan Gallant, drummer Jordan Hastings and Aaron Solowoniuk (who stepped down from drumming owing to his fight with MS but continues “to play a part of every decision, every email”) – were writing songs and drip-feed releasing them as they went along. And then… Well, you know the rest by now.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO