DEVON, PA — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach’s announced changes in regional and Wayne-Devon sales office leadership. Debbie McCabe has been the sales leader of the Wayne-Devon office since 2015, as well as a regional manager for the Main Line offices. McCabe has now expanded her responsibilities as regional manager adding the Center City sales offices. Over the past several years, McCabe has been a valued member of the leadership team and a key member of the regional management team. She will now focus her expertise and experience on managing sales leaders and sales associates on the Main Line and Center City.

DEVON, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO